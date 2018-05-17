Sharing is caring! Facebook

By Roy Douglas Malonson

“The more chances you give someone the less respect they’ll start to have for you. They’ll begin to ignore the standards that you’ve set because they’ll know another chance will always be given. They’re not afraid to lose you because they know no matter what you won’t walk away. They get comfortable with depending on your forgiveness. Never let a person get comfortable disrespecting you.” I saw this quote on Pinterest and it conveyed a powerful message to me about our mothers. So, now that we are done celebrating Mother’s Day, it is time for some of our mothers to be mothers. As I stated last week, our mothers have the power to change the world. But, in order for them to do that they must first be the example.

I often say that children are like sponges, they soak any and everything they see or hear in. Sooner or later they are going to repeat the pattern. In most cases, it is sooner than later too. It is no secret that the family structure of today is completely different than when I was coming up. But, one thing is certain children will still be children. I remember when I was in kindergarten, I got in trouble for cussing at school. Hell, I didn’t know I was doing nothing wrong, because I was only talking the way adults around me talked. My father was a barber and I hung around the joint a lot, so you can imagine the types of things I heard there. My point is, children are going to demonstrate exactly what they see and hear. Their minds are too tender to understand there should be a filter on some things because they are genuine and only acting the way they see how to act.

The thing most of our mothers don’t understand is that some things can be stopped early in life. When you see your child walking around disrespecting elders, booty shaking, cussing and acting like an all-out fool; it is then that you should reprimand the behavior not take part in it like your child is competing in the next stand-up comedy line. We MUST Understand eventually they will begin to demonstrate the same behavior on you if they haven’t already. Nonetheless, if you don’t see anything wrong with a disrespectful and ill-mannered child, then fine keep going about business as usual. Just watch and see if the law won’t come knocking at your door or worst.

Continuing, there is one thing that really troubles me about many of our people today. That is, the blatant level of disrespect that is welcomed within our communities. Many of our mothers have no regard to how they present themselves in public or at home; allow men to address and treat them; no concern with the way that their children act and most importantly don’t seem to care about the example that are setting for their offspring. Ultimately, I am just saying time out for this crap; enough is enough – it’s time for our mothers to be mothers.

It’s just like the “me too” movement that has been gaining a lot of attention. I must admit I understand it in some ways, but then again, in a way I don’t. I know it looks like an oxymoron. We MUST Understand some of our women put themselves in certain predicaments and they must take blame in their share of the outcome. I am not suggesting that it is right for anyone to be intentionally disrespected or taken advantage of. However, it is equally important that young ladies are mindful of the types of images they present to the public. In the minds of some folks, dressing, talking and acting a certain way yields the notion that you are down for whatever. Therefore, to some twisted-minded individual they are going to take advantage of the representation and treat them how they perceive they want to be treated. So, since knowing this is the persona of the generation we live in, our women should take more time to protect themselves and the images they portray. In closing, I would just like to admonish our Black women to consider when they talk about who is disrespecting them; make sure you have not put yourself in a position to disrespect yourself first.

