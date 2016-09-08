TIME AND TIME AGAIN by Yunina Barbour-Payne

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Time and Time Again follows three youths: Sandy, Mike and Trey — young millennials of color, who live in various parts of the U.S. Each youth offers their differing views of the American Dream. Trey wants to be a pilot, Sandy wants to be a writer and Mike aspires to become a music artist. Set in urban spaces around the U.S., Time and Time Again chronicles the gifts and potential of each of the individuals while simultaneously depicting stereotypical limitations for young people of color in the present day. Framed by the words of the infamous African-American playwright, Lorraine Hansberry, this work offers an intimate interaction between historical perspectives on activism and present day realities sparking the Black Lives Matter Movement.

All ages welcome

The Ensemble Theatre Young Performers Present encore performances of their double feature Children’s Theatre experience: Anansi the Spider and the Middle Passage & Time and Time Again.

Saturday, September 10,2016, 10:00AM and 1:00PM

Saturday, September 17, 2016, 10:00AM and 1:00PM

Tickets: $10

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS

The Young Performers Program (YPP) is for young people ages (6–17) wanting to explore their creative and artistic talents. Since 1983, more than 3,000 Houston area youth, including some who are now professionals on Broadway, film and television, have participated in this exciting program, which combines the study of theatre, dance, music, arts education, technical, creative dramatics and performance.

The program offers an introductory overview of the arts through theatre, dance and music motivating youth to use theatre as a means to explore and inspire.

Classes are held Monday through Friday 8:00 am–4:00 pm. Extended day is available from 7:30 am–6:00 pm. Each four-week session culminates in a production that encompasses all of the taught disciplines.

UPCOMING SESSIONS!!!!

Winter Break: December 19, 2016 – December 30, 2016

Spring Break: March 13-17, 2017 Monday – Friday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Summer Session I:June 5, 2017 – July 1, 2017

Summer Session II: July 5, 2017 – July 29, 2017

To register your young person for this program contact:

Teresa White, Artistic Associate for more information: 713-807-4309

