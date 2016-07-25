Third Anniversary of Dr. Clarence Talley, Sr. and First Lady Carolyn Talley

Professor and Director of Art Celebrates 3rd Anniversary

Mount Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, of “Heavenly” Hempstead, TX will be celebrating their Pastor, Dr. Clarence Talley, Sr. and First Lady Carolyn, Third Anniversary. The joyous occasion will be celebrated on Sunday, September 11th at 2:30 p.m.

The Anniversary theme is “Is the Pastor Worth It?” Its inspiration is taken from 1Timothy 5:17: “The elders who directs the affairs of the church well are worthy of double honor, especially those whose work is preaching and teaching” (NIV). God intends for the church to have a reverent spirit toward church leadership. All true leaders are worthy of honor but there are some worthy of double honor. The Bible clearly states the kind of leadership that is to be honored by the church. Yet, the question remains: “Is the Pastor Worth It?”

The Anniversary speaker will be Rev. Fred Thomas, III the pastor of the Greater St. Peter’s Missionary Baptist Church of Hempstead. Rev. Thomas was reared in Heavenly Hempstead and has had several pastorates. He is now into his second decade at St. Peter’s.

At the 11:00 hour, we will have a dynamic message by the Rev. Fredrick Ragston, the Assistant Pastor at the Greater St. Peter’s Missionary Baptist Church of Hempstead. Rev. Ragston has been a dedicated servant to St. Peter’s family for a number of years. He is also employed in the Hempstead ISD.

Called, anointed, licensed and ordained in Mount Corinth, Dr. Talley has served in a variety of positions from Sunday school teacher, youth minister, trustee, to associate minister. He is also a noted Professor and Director of Art at Prairie View A&M University. He has authored several books. His art work has received national and international attention. As a prolific and gifted preacher, Dr. Talley’s teaching and preaching has served to energize and motivate listeners to be faithful, fruitful followers of Jesus Christ.

First Lady Carolyn is a retired school teacher after 33 years in the Hempstead ISD. She works with the children’s ministries and the women’s ministry in addition to gracefully representing The Mount.

Dr. Clarence Talley, Sr., First Lady Carolyn, Mrs. Norma Tompkins Chairman of the Anniversary Committee, and the entire Mount Corinth family look forward to seeing you in “Heavenly” Hempstead on September 11th at 2:30 p.m. for this great celebration. If you have questions or need special assistance, please call Mount Corinth @ 979.826.2544, the Pastor’s Office @ 979.826.0416 or Norma Tompkins @ 979.826.3524 or Dr. Talley cell @ 936.499.5062.

