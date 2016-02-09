Think Pink at Booker T. Washington HS

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: Kristin BTW Student

October has blown in with a blast. While most celebrate with candy corn and costumes, there are others for which October holds a more

sentimental value. It represents not a time of doom but of celebration, not of fear, but of gratitude and the boldness of life. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The students and faculty of Washington High School have been especially touched by the effects of this disease in that a few beloved faculty members and relatives of those in our student body have come face to face with one of the leading causes of death among women and have won.

We celebrate them and honor their battle while educating our community about prevention and the power of early detection. Here are the facts according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation: Women should begin annual mammograms by age 40 Alcohol and smoking increases your cancer risk Exercise and a low fat diet reduces your risk Self exams should be conducted monthly The final recommendation is that we, as a community, support each other in maintaining a healthy life style to lesson our risks of all ailments that plague African American and Latino communities. High cholesterol, high blood pressure and diabetes are common killers, but breast cancer mortality rates are higher among black women than white women and it is the most common cause of death among Latino women according to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. We can work together to encourage each other to do a better job of being healthy.A small step in the right direction can lead to saving a life. What can you do, you may ask? Start today.

As students, can we stop eating hot chips for breakfast and get up a little earlier to prepare a quick breakfast before coming to school or can we simply give the school breakfast a try? First lady, Michelle Obama, has made great strides during her husband’s terms as president to transform school menus to those that offer healthy alternatives. The foods may be a little different from what we are used to eating, but could also be tasty. Students can also get involved. The Susan G. Komen Foundation’s Race for the Cure fundraiser marathon was held October 1, 2016, but don’t fret, start preparing for next year’s race or log on to http://ww5.komen.org/i-am-komen/ to declare your support for the cause and pledge to organize your own event.

The site is full of information about how you can test your health knowledge and get tips on how

you can support those you love and educate others who need to know how to stay out of the pathway of this disease. Finally, as a Washington student in this month of October, show your allegiance and just think pink! Be aware that there are those who carry burdens you may be unaware of. Show compassion. Consider what others could be enduring in their everyday lives. Be grateful. Students are encouraged to wear pink to honor of those who have fought, those who have survived and those who carry the banner for prevention and a cure.

