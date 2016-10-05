There is Greatness in Your DNA

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: Abdur Rahiim al-Matiin

Oh you Descendants of African Slaves. Don’t despair or lose hope, though the road may be rough. “It’s always darkest before the light”. The anxieties that course through your veins are real, fueled by the

injustices that we have suffered. We’ve been traveling this road of injustice for over 500 hundred years. From the moment we were brutally and savagely taken from our motherland Africa, and we still have many miles yet to travel. Being patient in the face of adversity is always the best option. And I know you don’t want to hear that. These demonic individuals that we are up against are ruthless and bloodthirsty they have no conscience. This is all a part of a greater plan and plot. To incite riots and anarchy so Marshall Law can be established a plan in the scheme of the New World Order. Haven’t you seen the military equipment on rail cars being shipped to police stations? Don’t be fooled by the obvious. There is a greater agenda at work here. Think about this, more black men have been gunned downed by police under President Obama’s watch than the last few presidencies combined. I’m not saying it’s his fault but what’s really going on?

Yes it’s hard seeing your family members being mercilessly shot down like rabid dogs and killed at the hands of fools drunk on power, then only to be exonerated of all charges. It’s hard not to get caught up in the rage. If we protest and fight we are in a no win situation. I am tired of seeing my people on the short end of the stick, frustrated with a lack of hope that things will ever get better. Those Nazi Demons are ready to annihilate us. We have to be wise and beat them at their own game. God has placed in nature a law that rewards those that increase their chance of survival. It naturally selects things that are better and more suited for survival. It’s the evolution of natural selection. We the Descendants of African Slaves are the youngest human beings on the planet. And we are like Bebe’s kids “We don’t die we multiply”.

In reality that’s what we must do. We must prepare our youth to with stand this physical, mental and spiritual warfare that is targeted against them. Malcolm X said “Education is our passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to the people who prepare for it today”. It’s imperative that we start doing things that will enhance our well being. There’s an African proverb that says “It there is no enemy within, there is no enemy outside that can do you no harm”. Let’s start to find ways to heal our own communities. Let’s take back our streets and clean ourselves up from the inside out. Our youth out there are looking for direction and leadership I know because I speak to them all the time. We have brothers and sister who have worked hard to get the things they have acquired and they have removed themselves from our struggles. They have forgotten where they came from because they have a few trinkets. That’s okay, we pray they will wake up and realize that they also have targets on their backs. It’s just a matter of time. We have to remember our struggle.

Our agenda is ours only and cannot be shared with any other cause because it spreads us to thin. We have to have the focus of a laser. And not let any other group piggyback on our cause, because they are not affected like we are affected. Every other cause has a champion supported by law except ours. Ours is exclusive, and you have to be born into this one. We will find a way. We will acquire the resources. We just haven’t made the right appeals yet. We are wealthier than we have ever been before in history. We just need to get healthier. It doesn’t take much just true commitment on everyone’s part. We have to become resilient, tenacious and self reliant. And start treating ourselves better. Become better brothers, sisters, sons, daughters, fathers and mothers friends and neighbor. If you want to see change you must become the change you want to see. We can’t expect things to change if we don’t. What we are faced with is nothing new it’s been the same since we first step foot on these shores. Sometimes things in life happen to get us back on track.

There are new horizons that must be explored new frontiers that we must prepare our youth for. THERE IS GREATNESS IN YOUR DNA and never forget that. Only you could have survived what you were tested with, nobody else. The only way to get pure gold is for it to be put through the fire. And it takes many years of pressure to produces the most precious of stones in the world. As my older brother Keith has said to me on many occasions “We are Mandingo Warriors crossed with Zulu”. We are the strongest and newest people on the planet. We are in essence like newborn babies comparatively speaking. How old is Ireland, England, Spain, France get my point? I know there are many of you thinking I’m crazy because Africa is the progenitor of all. A descendant of an African slave is not the same as an African. Those brothers of ours know what country they came from they have a land they can go back to. What do we have? They can trace their lineage some twenty generations I’m told. How many grandfathers do you know? Remember you are unique exclusive it’s all about us. We are all we need. I hope sooner rather than later we wake up and realize how special we are. And start working towards establishing ourselves for the millenniums to come. Let’s eradicate our own demons and we can collectively eradicate the demons on the outside. THERE IS GREATNESS IN YOUR DNA and never forget that. Abdur Rahiim al-Matiin September 22nd 2016

