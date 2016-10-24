The Works of an Outstanding Teacher

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: Nytasha King, BTW Student

There is so much to say about the wonder teacher we all know as Ms. Thomas. She is an extraordinary teacher who is balancing school, and all the duties that come along with being a registrar –in-training all at once. She has this quote that she loves so much. “The unexamined life is not worth living”, she loves this quote because it’s the idea that if you don’t continuously question what makes you happy in your life, what’s the point of being alive. Her passion for teaching goes way beyond the classroom. It’s so strong that she takes it to heart when one of her students doesn’t reach their full potential. She has always had the most righteous attitudes. You will never see her walk the halls without a smile on her face. She takes learning to the next level with all of her children engaged and has their full attention. Ms. Thomas has been doing so much with the school. Without her a lot of people say they wouldn’t make it through the school year. She takes everyone’s dreams and makes us soar with them. She makes you see things on a whole new level where you can’t help but see things with a new and better perspective. Ms. Thomas wants all her students to be the best that they can be, and would do everything in her power to make certain that it does happen. Ms. Thomas is the most magnificent, empowering teacher we have ever had, and we want the world to know that.

Some may question whether there are still great teachers today, especially amid reports of various accounts of teacher misconduct that flood the news all too often. I can attest that they are out there and at least one graces the halls of Washington High every single day.

The mark of an effective teacher is the productivity and praise of the students. How can one measure student productivity? It is not by STARR scores I am sure. It is the way a student who was once on the wrong track now believes that he or she can actually pass a difficult class. It is by the way some students are now interested taking a positive step instead of following the crowd. Great teachers change minds. Ms. Thomas has been successful in doing a lot of that.

Maybe one day some other child out there will be as great as or even greater than she really is. Ms. Thomas has done so much that I couldn’t ask for a better lady and classroom leader. I hope everyone could experience the person I see every day!

Ms. Chatoria Thomas was born and raised in Shreveport Louisiana, but has been a part of the Washington family for ten years. She obtained her bachelor’s degree from University of Louisiana at Monroe in Secondary Education with an emphasis in Social Studies and a minor in English. She earned her Master’s degree in Education with a focus in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Phoenix. She looks forward to becoming the school’s registrar next year after spending fifteen years in the classroom. “It’s an opportunity for greater contact with more students while helping them get to graduation.”

