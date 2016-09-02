The T.R.U.T.H Project Presents “Rise Above” An Artistic Journey about Surviving Abuse

The T.R.U.T.H Project (Telling Real Unapologetic Truths through Healing) presents “Rise Above: A Story of Hope,” an artistic performance about surviving abuse with two free shows Saturday, September 10, 2016, 3:30p.m. and 7:30p.m at MATCH 3400 Main St. Houston, TX 77006.

This makes the 15th presentation of T.R.U.T.H. Project’s quarterly installments that use social art to promote mental, emotional, and sexual health among the LGBTQ communities of color and allies. This installment is one of two being generously underwritten by Bunnies on the Bayou. Both organizations share a common goal to empower and to celebrate diversity within the LGBTQ community and the City of Houston as a whole.

“Survivors of sexual abuse are often silenced due to stigma and shame,” says T.R.U.T.H. Project Founder Kevin Anderson. “We believe using the arts as a vessel for healing will allow the voice of survivors to be heard and raise awareness about abuse…silence no more.”

According to the U.S. Department of Justice National Sex Offender Website about 20 million out of 112 million women (18.0%) in the United States have been raped during their lifetime; 28% of male rape victims were first raped when they were 10 years old or younger; and only 16% of all rapes were reported to law enforcement.

“In order to fight about it y’all…You see we gotta talk about it y’all…And it can’t be no more be quiet about it y’all, or sweeping it under the carpet y’all,” says Poet and artist Angela Olivia Guillory in a poem she will be performing.

Rise Above: An Artistic Journey about Surviving Abuse

Saturday, September 10, 2016, 3:30p.m. and 7:30p.m.

MATCH

3400 Main St.

Houston, TX 77002

Free to the Public – registration required for tickets

To register for tickets and more information visit: https://matchouston.org/events/rise-above-story-hope

Featured performance include: Zion Truthe; Sha’na Smith; Tiffany Scales, poet and founder of Toiletries for Families; Angela Guillory Houston area poet and visual artist; Corinna Delgado, visual and spoken word artist, and KRBE 104.1 radio host; and Nick Muckleroy, dancer, choreographer and founder of Statements Dance Company.

The T.R.U.T.H. Project message is “the time to rise above is now” as it explores the subject matter of abuse. This often unspoken reality will be explored through a multidisciplinary social art experience that will address abuse and teaching instrumental in rising above adversities.

The space will be intimate and will break what’s known as the fourth wall in theatre and place both artist and attendees in a position to look each other directly in the eyes and ask the question, “Will you choose to rise above?”

Kevin Anderson is a Houston poet and emcee who has worked as an HIV/ AIDS prevention specialist for more than 10 years. His avid appreciation for the arts led to him start HeART & Soul, monthly open mic poetry and live music showcase serving LGBTQ artists and allies for the past seven years. His expanding audience led to the development The T.R.U.T.H. Project (Telling Real Unapologetic Truths through Healing) where he is working to commission artists to produce issue based works.

The T.R.U.T.H. Project was founded in 2011 as a Houston based community mobilization initiative focused on utilizing various art forms to educate and empower the LGBTQ community and allies by addressing pertinent issues to support healthy lives.

Since its inception, The T.R.U.T.H Project has reached more than 5,000 attendees and continues to grow. Performances are held quarterly and have addressed issues such as bullying, domestic violence, and depression. The Texas State Department of Health recognized the efforts of the T.R.U.T.H. Project and its founder, Kevin Anderson, to use the arts as a vehicle for information, awareness, and access to resources, and awarded a grant that allowed him to extend his outreach by partnering with national recording artist such as Marsha Ambrosias and Chisette Michele. He has also served as a consultant in other cities interested in starting similar initiatives.

The T.R.U.T.H. Project was awarded its 501c3 designation in May 2015, as an organization that educates and mobilizes LGBTQ communities of color and their allies through social arts that promote mental, emotional and sexual health.

