BUSINESS

By Rebecca S. Jones

Benjamin Disraeli said, “Through perseverance many people win success out of what seemed destined to be certain failure.” This thought corresponds to the life of local business owner, Florinda Johnson, the founder of several business ventures. Having experienced her fair share of life’s unfortunate circumstances, she has chosen to utilize her past trials as motivation to help establish others. Over the years, she has incepted several businesses and worked from home and now spends her time empowering and assisting single mothers and others gain employment through her newest establishment, Rocking Single Moms Staffing Agency (RSM).

Who is

Florinda Johnson?

Florinda Johnson is a product of the Acres Homes community. Part of her upbringing was limited to her father, Lloyd Johnson after her mother was imprisoned for some time. Nevertheless, her father, and what she describes as her “village,” labored to ensure that she never went lacking. She says, “I can’t say I missed out on anything as a child except for my mother’s presence for a while. But, when she came home that was no longer an issue. My mother and I became best friends and I have always looked up to her.”

Initially, Johnson had a desire to become a registered nurse and enrolled into college to pursue her goal after graduating high school. She maintains she has always been the type to focus on more than one thing at a time.

Accordingly, she took up CNA classes during a semester break from her primary studies to acquire experience in the field of medicine. Although successful in her endeavors, she encountered a situation which brought her goals to a brief halt.

After being incarcerated for a short time, Johnson was determined not to allow this blemish detour her from being a productive member in society. She considered her options and thought it would be impossible to become a registered nurse so she decided to enroll in a Medical Assistant program. Johnson said, “I told myself, if I couldn’t finish what I started, I would still like to operate in the same field.” Hence she graduated from Everest Institute in 2009 with a certification as a Medical Assistant.

Though Johnson was motivated to excel, she was confronted with many obstacles. She said, “There were walls put up in my way. After every wall, every door I get to get into and get almost out, there goes another wall … Alright, when I go around that wall, it’s another wall. So I’m like, ‘Wow, these are a lot of walls. But I told myself, I can’t give up!’”.

Therefore, after completing her internship, she took a leap of faith and established Abe & Amar Healthcare the same year. She named the company in honor of her sons.

While business was booming in her newly-established venture, she held true to her uncanny multi-tasking ability and pioneered another business, Flo’s Kitchen on Wheels in 2014. Flo’s Kitchen on Wheels was an instant hit, securing clientele from area schools, local barbershops, welding businesses and other companies.

Johnson operated her catering business solely as she cooked and delivered six days a week for two years. After having persistent headaches and being informed of her life-threatening high blood pressure levels, she had no choice but to take a break and focus on her health. Frequent trips to the emergency room and shifting through various blood pressure medications resulted in a referral to a heart specialist for further treatment, which she complied with.

Thereafter, she faced her fears and applied for a position in the field of her medical certification. To her surprise, she was hired at ResCare and quickly began soaring through the ranks. Within three months, she was promoted to floor manager. Johnson continued her work there until the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. A couple weeks after returning back to work, she was laid off.

About RSM

Staffing Agency

Unwilling to sit idle, she resorted back to her entrepreneurial trait. In doing so, she considered all of the things she had been through in life and was inspired to give back to the community.

From this experience, she developed Rocking Single Moms Staffing Agency (RSM), which was geared towards helping single mothers. Being a single mother of three boys, Johnson felt the need to inspire and help other single mothers obtain employment.

Since then, she has extended the private-owned staffing agency to include all forms of employment for people in various backgrounds and professions. RSM has a mission statement that ensures it works for the people by putting the resources together to help find the right job which fits each individual, and works to make sure each client’s goal is achieved. The agency offers job placement in the following industries: retail, clerical (office administration and administrative medical positions), janitorial, construction and warehousing. Furthermore, RSM provides employment in temporary to permanent workplace positions.

Despite leading a hectic schedule as a business owner, Johnson is sincere to her commitment as a single mother of three sons: Abraham, Jr. and Amauree Walls and Artiece Johnson. Having several bouts with being self-employed, she now realizes the significant strain that operating in such a capacity can have on her family. Therefore, she limits her work hours to normal business hours during the week. She does this in order to ensure each of her sons has her support when needed and so that she can provide them each with the highest level of attention she can.

To this day, Johnson regards her mother, Geraldine Jones, father, Lloyd Johnson and her grandmother, Lois Hill as her greatest influencers along her career path. She said, “As a teenager, I took care of my grandmother. I remember changing her feeding tubes, pampers, feeding her and being there as a companion to see to her. I believe that is one of the reasons I had such a passion for the medical field.”

Johnson attributes her hard work ethic to both her parents as she rendered the following statements. “I think I get a lot of my hustle from my mother. Even though she went to prison, she came home and worked as a CNA at nursing homes. I saw her do it when I was younger and it encouraged me to push until I couldn’t push anymore, just as I saw her do. During the times, that I was responsible for caring for my grandmother, it was because my mother was out working double shifts. My father is also a workaholic; he still hasn’t retired and works just as hard now as he did when I was younger.

For more information about RSM Staffing Agency contact, Florinda Johnson at (281)882-9470; email florindajohnson34@gmail.com or visit the company website at https://rsmstaffingagency.org/.