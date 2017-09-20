Sharing is caring! Facebook

Houston- It wasn’t the way The Rose planned to unveil the newest addition to their Mobile Mammography Fleet but Hurricane Harvey had other plans.

The new custom designed Mobile Mammography Health Coach arrived a week before Harvey devastated Southeast Texas. Employees and board members had a special ‘first look’ and toured the 40ft self-contained unit which offers separate suites for state of the art 3D mammography imaging and a fully equipped clinical examination room. Five community launches were planned for the next month, and then Harvey arrived.

The first weekend when most roadways were clear, the Mobile Health Coach was used as a non-emergency clinic by one of The Rose’s Community Partners. In four short hours, on September 9th, Dr. Abdul Moosa and his team from La Porte Family Clinic served 25 families needing care for active infections, wounds and fevers. They also provided education to diabetic and hypertension patients, refilled medications and extended mental health care for those dealing with loss and trauma.

“It was always our intent to offer other health services on the coach through our collaborating partners; we just didn’t know it was going to be so soon,” said Dorothy Gibbons, the CEO and Co-Founder of The Rose. “I’m really proud that before we ever did our first mammogram, the Coach was a part of local relief efforts. We hope it will have a long future in serving other health needs in our community. ”

The Mobile Health Coach will reach women living and working in the greater Houston area as well as those in rural areas throughout southeast Texas. The Coach is ideal for businesses, school districts and professional offices wanting to be part of a healthier community plus offer the advantage of 3D mammography imaging in a convenient setting.

The Mobile Health Coach will provide an initial point of entry for those needing breast health screenings and follow-up diagnostic testing. Working with collaborating partners, other vital health screenings will also be provided. “The possibilities are unlimited, from diabetes screening, to primary care to women’s wellness. We’re excited to be able to extend healthcare in so many different ways” Gibbons noted. She added that partners are required to provide services to all—insured and uninsured—and demonstrate they have the ability to provide a continuum of care.

Currently the coach is totally booked for the month of October but interested parties should contact 281.464.5136 to inquire. For more information, or to donate or volunteer, please visit www.therose.org.

ABOUT THE ROSE:

Since 1986, The Rose has provided high quality breast healthcare to all women, regardless of their ability to pay. Their mission is to save lives through quality breast health services, advocacy and access to care for all. As a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence, The Rose is one of only 14 Breast Centers in the greater Houston area to receive this designation. Led by Fellowship trained physicians, The Rose’s advanced digital technology includes 3-D tomosynthesis mammography, diagnostic work-ups including biopsies and its nationally recognized Patient Navigation Program ensures access to treatment and a continuum of care for all women. As the leading nonprofit breast health organization in Texas, The Rose is a strong advocate for quality breast healthcare, a major part of the Healthcare Safety Net and serves 40,000 insured and uninsured women annually. Two Houston based comprehensive Diagnostic Centers and a fleet of Mobile Mammography Vans provide services to women throughout 40 counties in Southeast Texas.

