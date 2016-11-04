The Quest for Real Umoja

Sharing is caring! Facebook

For many years Blacks have been struggling and fighting for it, but have yet to lay hold of the golden fleece called Unity.

Unity is defined as the quality or state of being made one and a condition of predicated by harmony.

When is comes to Unity, one of the main problems facing African-Americans is that we are too divided on issues relating to life, education, business, politics, religion and community.

These elemental fractures in Black America’s history and the split personality of our race has been a great detriment to the real progress in Black America for generations.

From Willie Lynch era to President Barack Obama in 2016, We Must Understand that true unity is the key to success and the one and only factor that can save Black America.

Than is what Dr. Maulana Karenga had in mind when he created Kwanzaa in 1966.

Karenga is professor and chairman of Black Studies at California State University, Long Beach.

According to Karenga’s Kwanzaa website, after the Watts riots in Los Angeles, Dr. Karenga searched for ways to bring African-Americans together as a community.

He founded US, a cultural organization, and started to research African “first fruit” (harvest) celebrations. He then combined aspects of several different harvest celebrations, such as those of the Ashanti and those of the Zulu, to form the basis of Kwanzaa.

Kwanzaa is now celebrated throughout the world African community on every continent in the world.

Umoja (oo–MO–jah) (Unity) means to strive for and maintain unity in the family, community, nation, and race.

It is time to tap the power of this observance and make it a daily ritual that we practice in our homes, neighborhoods, schools, streets and businesses in our community.

We Must Understand that true unity begins when we stop paying lip service to one another, stop resenting each others successes and step up to support, learn together and grow together with a united goal, direction and vision in mind of saving generations of Black youth from the same old depressing economic and social ruts that have plagued Black folks for decades.

The Honorable Lewis Farrakhan, a Muslim who heads the Nation of Islam, has been calling for years for African-Americans to return the principles of self-reliance, family values coupled with Black empowerment- all of which Blacks were using during and like the successful periods of Post Civil War Reconstruction, the era of Black Wall Street, the Harlem Renaissance periods of Black History.

We Must Understand that it took Unity and working together to bring about and sustain those successes and it is time to recapture that lightning in a bottle and allow it to reignite us in unity to fuel our future progress.

Where we connect to our past, we become more united because we link with the kind of

self determination, survival, creativity, ingenuity and persistence that made our people great.

That instills hope in the Black community and that creates a new birth motivates us, nurtures us and eventually develops into full grown successes at every level.

As a result of our support for one another, we build the kind of true unity that permeates the Black community and builds pride, progress and economic growth and prosperity for all.

A return to true unity starts when Black people today take a serious step to integrate the concepts of Kwanzaa in to daily living over just remembering it for one week each year.

Also, we must also demonstrate a true appreciation and serious understanding of Black history and struggle of our people from the tribal roots on African shores to slavery, segregation, integration and into the industrial age, business and current computer ages of our current society.

Unity starts with you and We Must Understand that “UMOJI” must become the standard to live by each day in Black community, if we are to reach our peak and maximize success at every level and in every aspect of Black life and living.

Unity must start somewhere, but if everybody waits for somebody to do it, nobody will get it done.

We Must Understand that for “Black America can be Great Again” we must open our own eyes, pool our resources, work with and support one another- Then Real Change and Unity will take place.

