The Proper Perspective of a Visionary

By Rebecca S. Jones

Quentin Wayne Thompson was born in Houston and raised in Magnolia. His upbringing in a predominately White community presented its share of racism and discriminatory issues for him. However, his father, Billy Thompson had already provisioned him with the knowledge and skills to mentally prepare for such circumstances. During our interview, he said, “My father made sure he exposed me to the knowledge they won’t teach you in the public school system. In public school, you learn about the generic NAACP and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.; but, they don’t tell you about the Black Panthers or Stokely Carmichael and some of the others.”

Equipped with such pertinent information about his heritage enabled “Que Wayne,” as he is commonly referred, to gather a better understanding of who he was culturally. Therefore, he entered high school with a different perspective. He shielded himself from a lot of people and internally imbedded his mind on a specific path of knowledge to further understand his people. After graduating, he matriculated at Sam Houston State University, where he studied Mass Communications. There, he continued along the same path he initiated in high school and surrounded himself with like-minded individuals.

The Formation of

New Perspective

Development

After his studies at Sam Houston, he knew all the knowledge he acquired was to no avail laying dormant within, so he sought out different avenues to awaken the awareness of others. Familiar with the GroupMe app through his association in several groups, he decided to create a platform with purpose. Accordingly, he initiated, “Perspective” on the forum and it rapidly grew.

As time progressed, some of its members suggested the idea of putting their communications in action throughout the community. A brainstorming session began in a separate group chat, after which the members decided on establishing a non-profit organization, New Perspective Development (NPD) with Que Wayne serving as visionary.

“Anybody can put their thoughts on social media and quote a few books here and there,” he said. “But, I got to the point where there was no application and I was looking for hope – a desire for something to happen. Once I reached that stage, I was like… it’s time to work. I felt there was no reason why we couldn’t do many things, so I came up with the idea of us operating as an umbrella organization within ourselves. I said, ‘let’s bring awareness to Black businesses; we can throw concerts and raise money to do things with the money; we can do scholarships and give them to a young brother and sister about to go to college; we can feed the homeless and start a youth initiative and go to schools and talk to students.’”

From Perspective

to Productivity

Although initially stagnant, once Thompson took the initiative and began to delegate, NPD literally hit the ground running. Along with five other founding members in different geographical locations, with diverse economical standing and career paths, the groundwork was laid. Eager to begin serving the community, NPD unofficially started operating in 2014 by feeding 120 of Houston’s homeless population.

With a sincere desire to make a difference in underserved and minority communities, the core founders utilized their personal monies to fund the initiatives. In an effort to raise funds for future projects and promote music with substance, NPD sponsored a concert at Warehouse Live.

The endeavor proved to be a great success with an overwhelming response and tremendous support from the community. Later, members from NPD traveled to Galveston and spoke to young students in grades five through eight, in the Freedom School program. In their delivery they addressed items such as propaganda, the importance of building a brand and having a positive future in life as a minority.

NPD concluded the year with a gala ball which recognized and honored supporters, performed a recap of its first year and discussed upcoming efforts for the following year.

Since then, the organization has continued in the same rotation of programs in a different and more dynamic way. In 2015, New Perspective acquired its 501c3 and was officially designated as a Texas non-profit organization.

In its second year of operation, NPD fed 300 homeless individuals, spoke to more students at the Freedom School, doubled the capacity at its annual concert at Warehouse Live and hosted their 2nd annual gala. Jeremy Sim’s music brand “Love Lifted” was a partnership for the concerts called “The Gift” and “The Gift 2.”

Additionally, the Keep Fighting Scholarship initiative was implemented, with the late Muhammad Ali serving as the inspiration. “Ali understood that it was more than just a physical fight in the African-American community,” said Que Wayne.

Therefore, NPD chose to feature the boxing giant as the mascot and design logo on t-shirts sold for the scholarship fund. In their most recent scholarship presentation, two students were awarded $500 scholarships to attend Sam Houston State University and the University of Texas San Antonio (UTSA).

NPD subscribes to this mission: “Shed light by developing socio-economic equality in underprivileged communities, through sharing various devices of information, hosting programs, workshops and community services.” Its vision is for “Texas’ underserved communities to become economically and socially sound and generate the best innovators of tomorrow.”

Presently, NPD is comprised of eight hardworking, committed and passionate young adults of different ages: Quentin Thompson (Houston); Kezzie Haynes (Austin); Brandon Pete (Houston); Jeremy Sims (Houston); Jackson Clay (Dallas); Alexander Wilkerson (Dallas), Laramie Phillips (Orange) and Valry Allen (LaMarque).

Que Wayne said, “Everybody puts in work – it’s like a legit family. We have conference calls and we check on each other. Even though we are all in different areas, when it comes to doing business we all make sure we show up and show out. It’s definitely a good and different dynamic!”

To date, NPD has increased its homeless contribution to feeding nearly 400 and extended their youth initiative by speaking to students at Parker Intermediate School’s Career Day and the AVID program at Hastings High School.

In speaking to students, members share personal experiences they have learned; talk about entrepreneurialship; the affects of persevering through struggle and provide details regarding their scholarship fund.

Following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, NPD partnered with The Troubled Movement and Brothers Renovating Adolescence & Creating Heroes (B.R.A.N.C.H) in a relief effort to aid victims, #HoustonAfterHarvey Recovery Project. Together, the three organizations accepted donations and distributed clothing, toiletries, gift cards and monetary gifts to several adopted families. Each group was responsible for adopting a family and delivered the collected items to the hotels families were staying in during the recovery process.The Troubled Movement is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating spiritual and educational programs, events and activities for teens and young adults around the world. Their focus is on building victims of depression, abuse, financial hardship and loss into survivors who will ultimately turn their pain into purpose.

Brothers Renovating Adolescence & Creating Heroes BRANCH is a non-profit organization that is building relationships with the local communities, school districts and juvenile court systems in hopes to improve students’ academic performance, behavior and retention rates.

The Challenges

When asked about obstacles the organization has faced since its inception, Que Wayne revealed the following: “We saw challenges starting out because the original plan was to have an amazing dynamic of helping Black businesses to build their brand. That’s what we wanted to do, but when everybody realized how much work it took, we became stagnant to some point; that’s when the decision was made to do different stuff, opposed to just focusing on one.

“Then, money was always an issue. We came out of thousands of dollars, but we all understood that it would be a better return – not a financial return, but that peace that comes when you start to see the fruits of your labor. So it has never been about the money with us, we just want to serve the community in a professional manner. Now we have obtained a grant writer and are hoping to get funded to be able to further our reach across Texas. However, we first had to build a brand and remain committed to investing ourselves in order to help others.”

As visionary of NPD, Que Wayne regards his parents, Billy and Ella Thompson as his greatest motivators and influencers. He said, “I wouldn’t be who I am without them. Every time I give a speech I give honor to them because they are the ones who taught me where I come from, how to speak my mind and not to be shy.”

Furthermore, he remains grateful for his outstanding team who has contributed to the effectiveness and success of NPD. He expressed, “Every member of our team has pulled our various resources together to make it happen and I appreciate all of them, along with our dedicated volunteers and strategic partnerships.”

What’s Next With New Perspective?

In November, NPD will host its annual gala and present its annual concert in December. Tentatively, the organization is planning a Black business expo in an attempt to bring awareness to the community.

To that regard, every Friday the organization posts a Black business on its Instagram page to encourage the support of recycling the dollar within the African-American community. Que Wayne expressed, “We are trying to take back the name Black Friday and turn it into the betterment for those who look like us.”

Get Involved

NPD is grateful and always accepting of volunteers, strategic partnership and donations. To become involved or learn more about the work they are doing throughout the community visit and follow them on social media; Facebook – New Perspective Development; Instagram – @NewPerspectiveDevelopment. More information may be obtained through their website: https://www.newperspectivedevelopment.org/ or email them at Newperspectivedevelopment@gmail.com.

