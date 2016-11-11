The Power of Banking Black

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Black Business and Black Consumer Meeting with Unity Bank CEO on December 3, 2016 — Open Mic

“Historically, Black-owned banks were important institutions in our black communities and provide loans and services to Blacks when white institutions refused. Black banks allowed blacks to progress economically by allowing us to obtain loans to purchase homes and start businesses. Today, these banks remain so important for many of the same reasons, but black banks have been edged out by fierce competition from corporate rivals like Wells Fargo, Bank of America and others. Black-owned banks that have supported minority and low-income communities for years are struggling to stay afloat.” BET

There were over 130 Black owned banks between 1888 and 1934. Today, there are just 22.

Unity Bank of Houston is one of the 22 black owned banks that has survived.

Unity Bank is the only black bank in Texas!

The CEO, John Scroggins, of Unity Bank is coming to Montgomery County, TX at the request of Montgomery Black Businesses and the Montgomery County Division of the Tri-County Regional Black Chamber of Commerce.

Date: Saturday, December 3, 2016

Time: 5:30 PM

Location: The Tamina Community Center 18955 Main Street Conroe, TX 77385

Come listen to John Scroggins, CEO of Unity Bank. The only black bank in Texas.

On December 3, 2016, join us at the Tamina Community Center as we develop a strategic effort to begin the movement of “Black-on-Black economics” in Montgomery and all surrounding counties.

We cannot take this huge step without our black bank?

RSVP: Sallie @ 936.648.3959 or Gloria @ 936.520.8003

