By: Stacy F.

On September 24, 2016, the world got a chance to witness what we have known for generations. They will now have the opportunity to become familiar with the triumphant, redeeming history that is ours. On that day was the opening of the National African American History Museum. It was eleven years in the making. Although many people take issue with our former Republican President, George W. Bush, he authorized the creation of the museum during his presidency. Lonnie G. Bunch III was appointed as director of the facility that would tell our story from the Middle Passage to our current day struggles. With such a task at hand, the leaders of this effort knew the project would undergo much scrutiny, so every detail needed to convey just how much thought and research was poured into the museum’s creation-even including the building’s architecture. It would span five stories high and would mimic the shape of the crowns that our ancestors wore long before they knew of a place called America. The building design was brought to life by architect, David Adjaye who shared that the exterior, made of bronze colored plates, gives the illusion of darkness and symbolized the dark but transformational presence that Black people have had in America. The completed project cost more than five hundred forty million dollars, with more than four million of it donated by common citizens.

Since its opening, the museum has seen a constant flow of visitors who have ranged from our most celebrated personalities to everyday people. The inaugural ceremonies lasted three days and was attended by President Barack Obama, among other dignitaries. Activities included musical tributes, dances, poetic presentations and opportunities to learn tidbits about African culture.

Within the negative tidal wave of police brutality sweeping our country, the museum’s opening was a welcomed, redeeming acknowledgment of our contributions to this society and economy. The celebration of who we are on this national scale helps to reassure us that not all politicians are self-serving, not all lawmen are biased against Blacks and not every judge and jury are close eyed to justice and equality. Maybe America did in fact get something right along the way. What the African American has to offer is an integral component to what makes American who she is. As quoted by our President during his opening day speech, the museum is a “place to understand how protest and love of country don’t merely coexist but inform each other.” It gives us permission to embrace both.

Although my family and I have not had the opportunity to visit the museum, I hope one day, the opportunity comes my way. Reports about the 35,000 artifacts making up the 12 exhibits is sure to incite curiosity and pride in every onlooker. When a person has a desire to learn, they have a desire to improve themselves. As crime in our communities continues to rise along with high school dropout rates, families should be encouraged to bring their children to learn about their history and culture in ways that are genuine and fair. What would be the impact of more teenagers knowing and appreciating their history? How would it change the path they take? If Washington’s students were able to witness firsthand the power, preservation and influence that existed in one race of people, who could they become? Our charge, our mission: lift the veil of ignorance, educate and watch them soar.

