By Billy “Hollywood” Groves

Although the sick murderer of the recent Santa Fe High School massacre is in custody, there is without doubt the motivation of evil behind these shootings occurring in America. These crimes are not just limited to schools; people are opening fire everywhere, from churches, night clubs, hotels, on the streets and other places.

It appears America’s lack of gun control, the evil popularity of so many people having guns – not for the right purpose, but to live out their bizarre fantasies – is becoming an all too real problem. A week or so before the Santa Fe tragedy, President Trump spoke at the NRA (National Rifle Association) convention in Dallas, Texas where he was highly praised. In my mind, both bear responsibility for yet another shooting disaster. Mass shootings were not discussed. What I observed was Trump and NRA angry white men bragging about gun selling rights. I’ve written about these deadly shootings before and offered solutions, along with other concerned Americans. We’ve all known there is a dangerous gun culture being promoted by the NRA and our current president.

I am certain the Santa Fe High School shooter was aware of the president’s position on certain issues. Remember, he had Nazi, communist, racist symbols on his internet site, the same symbols other mass killers on their websites before they committed their crimes. Many of them seem to be motivated by Trump and the NRA. The NRA opposes any intervention with guns being sold, regardless of their mental health or criminal background. Unfortunately, Trump’s popularity and the NRA allows these tragedies to continue.

A few months ago, after the Florida school massacre, young students protested across America. We all know the government and President Trump promised to make the needed changes to our gun laws. I guess it’s like the Bible said, “The love of money is the root of all evil.” The money continues to rule the gun control laws decisions. The NRA and Trump have done nothing but add more guns to the problem, which means they are making more money despite the pain they are causing.

“The Motivation of Evil” is here to stay! I know the division of America (which at times looks like the Civil War era) is by design. However, we can win this war like we won the Civil War, if we all come together for the right purpose. Whether President Trump is impeached after November 2018 or if he serves out his 2020 term and runs again, at some point Trump will not be America’s president, but his legacy of evil motivation will still live on.

“We the people” are clearly aware of what is happening and I’m certain our American democracy will prevail. We must not forget Trump did not become president by receiving the most votes. He lost the popular American vote by over three million votes. Also we must not forget that although slavery wasn’t a popular American policy it survived a long time, but “it” was eventually dismantled. Likewise, I believe the same thing is going to happen to Trump and the NRA, they may prevail for a little while, but they too will be defeated! God Bless America!

