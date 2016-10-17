The Misuse of HISD’s Robin Hood Tactics – PROP 1

Sharing is caring! Facebook

African-American News&Issues has always stood for the principle that education is the key to unlocking a bright future for every child, no matter the color of your skin, what part of town you live in, where you were born or how limited your circumstances.

That is why we are urging every voter in the Houston Independent School District to go all the way down to the end of your ballot and VOTE AGAINST HISD PROPOSITION 1.

We agree with Mayor Sylvester Turner, who has aired television ads in which he says, “The people who wrote Prop. 1 say it’s about attendance credits – but it’s not. It’s about taking away a billion dollars from our schools and denying too many kids a quality education.”

That said, it’s worth taking the time to understand Proposition 1. You may have heard of Texas’ statewide school finance system often referred to as Robin Hood. The technical name is “recapture” and it supposedly began as a noble concept. Wealthy school districts would share a part of their tax revenue with poorer school districts and thereby equalize the amount of funds spent to educate all students across Texas.

Recapture was passed more than 20 years ago as a temporary fix until the legislature could enact a comprehensive and fair school finance system. Unfortunately, it’s still around and it’s not working as intended. It has led to the taking over and closing our schools. Remember North Forest ISD?

There is a complex formula that triggers when a school district falls into the recapture system – and it was just triggered for HISD. Instead of taking from the rich and giving to the poor, recapture will take more than a billion dollars from low-income and high-need HISD students to be paid to Austin and spent anywhere but on our students. In other words, they are stealing from our poor HISD students and giving to Austin to be spent wherever TEA decides to spend it but one thing is for sure is that it won’t be spent in Houston. HISD may be in a city with high property values but more than three quarters of its students live in poverty. That’s unacceptable.

So regardless of what the language of Proposition 1 sounds like, here’s what it could lead to if it passes: shutting down neighborhood schools and severe cuts to, or total elimination of early childhood education centers, mentoring and tutoring programs, programs to prevent truancy and reduce dropouts, college counseling and Career & Technical Education opportunities, mental health resources and other resources that help to keep our children healthy and in the classroom.

To be clear, voting against Proposition 1 won’t fix the entire problem; but it will stop HISD from sending our hard earned tax dollars to Austin to not be spent on our kids. The legislature needs to change this system and make school finance fair for us. The failure of Proposition 1 will deprive the legislature of funds and force it to act. Education professionals, our current and former mayors and many others, including HISD trustees, including Jolanda Jones, are certain that HISD will get a better deal in the legislature than going bankrupt under recapture.

Rich downtown business owners want Proposition 1 to pass because they want HISD tax dollars to go to Austin not theirs because if voters reject recapture payments, the Texas Education Agency can take the funds anyway by assigning tax revenue from large properties inside HISD to other school districts. First of all, that makes no sense and second of all TEA testified that they have no clue how to detach properties. At the end of the day, the Legislature will change this unfair system if it is rich people that they listen to are demanding that they change this system to keep their downtown and rich property taxes in Houston. For over 20 years they haven’t listened to poor student’s cries for funding public education. We need them crying to the legislature.

Our answer is this: Proposition 1 will essentially bankrupt our schools and the legislature is more likely to act and change the public education finance system if those demanding change are rich white folks rather than our HISD and other school districts that represent poor students.

The Republican-controlled Legislature picked this confusing and misleading language on purpose. They think we’re stupid. This has nothing to do with purchasing attendance credits. It has everything to do with we, tax payers, authorizing the school board to forever give our tax dollars to Austin.

We repeat our bottom line: If you care about HISD schools and about providing our children with a quality education, vote AGAINST HISD Proposition 1.

