The “Mexican” and the “Mis-Educated Negro”

Because African-American News&Issues is a publication that thrives off of reporting and addressing current and historical realities affecting our communities; I chose to highlight issues that are often overlooked in our community, but have existed to weaken our communities as well. Firstly, I have to state that I have absolutely no problem whatsoever with education. In fact, I believe that education is one of the most important assets that a person can attain. However, it bothers me when some of these Africans living in America receive so much education that they actually become too educated. In situations such as these I deem these type of people to be the, “mis-educated”.

It bothers me that the more mis-educated we get, the more it is that we think we have arrived. Some members from our community, go get all dressed up with a cap and gown on and a degree and ain’t got no damn where to go. Things that they used to do, they don’t do no more; places they used to go they don’t go no more; people they used to know they don’t know no more and homes they used to live in are no longer good enough for them to live in. This is the attitude of the “mis-educated” Negro. But the sad reality is that this mentality is constantly invading and destroying the future of our communities.

On the other hand, our Brown brothers and sisters (Hispanic-Americans) from across the borders of Mexico are getting wiser and stronger in a nation that our parents, grandparents and progenitors have helped to build. But we can’t blame nobody but ourselves for what is happening. Because here we are in the year of 2016 and a great number of Mexicans ain’t got no education, but they are constantly thriving as a race of people. I tip my hats off to them for their efforts, because they take advantage of the opportunities that have been presented before them. They don’t go around walking with their heads sticking in the air, thinking that everything is beneath them. Hispanic-Americans do what it takes to survive, a precious commodity that used to be a part of our culture.

The “mis-educated” Negro has gotten so important that he doesn’t even want to work to make money no more. Parking cars, construction work, landscaping and clean yards and legal hustles are just not in the view of some of our “mis-educated” Negroes. I mean it is bad, because they just don’t want to do nothing because they done got “mis-educated” and think that they have arrived. Some people may not get where I am going with this and may not even see how the “mis-educated” are hurting our communities.

So, I want to challenge the faithful and loyal readers of African-American News&Issues to consider this next question…. How is it that our parents and grandparents were uneducated with no formal education and yet were able to send our educated selves off to school and here it is in 2016; many of us are broker than they were? They had money and no education and here it is many of us have education and very little money. Once again, I’m not knocking education; but with education if you can secure a trade and learn how to do something on your own, it would make a world of difference. Why? For the simple fact that now we have all of these “mis-educated” people that can’t do anything. Instead, they have to call a plumber, electrician, yard man, painter, get their car washed at the car wash, amongst many other elements because they have become too good to do these things themselves. In the process of races and cultures are capitalizing and making money off of jobs and trades that Black people used to dominate in the workforce with.

We MUST Understand

that a person can teach you anything and it be misleading or incorrect, but if you teach and research some things for yourself no one can take that knowledge away from you. So I am not attempting to demean or belittle our Hispanic-Americans, matter of fact I am complimenting them for being smart and doing what it takes to make it. My problem is with the members from our community who feel and believe that they are too important to get out and do what it takes to make it. It is true that no one can take your education away from you but they can take away the employment that you need to survive with all of the education that you have gained to acquire it. But, if you have a trade or something that you can do on your own you will never have to worry about making a living and supporting yourself of your family. I am expressing these things because we need to get back to doing for ourselves and becoming self-sufficient as a race of people again. So to all of our “mis-educated” Negroes, I urge you to go back to the drawing board and reexamine the paths that you have laid out for yourselves. Take inventory and watch the other cultures around you and look and see that they are making it happen and they are doing it together. Stop, look, listen and learn!

Comments

comments

About the author

aframnews