The Legal Discussion for Non-Custodial Parents

By Arielle Johnson

The Legal Discussion for Non-Custodial Parents held another forum recently at the Larry Johnson Recreation Center, located at 3700 Dixon Ave., Dallas, Texas. This free forum was designed to provide non-custodial parents with professional advice about how to get the legal system to work for them when they encounter problems maintaining relationships with their children. The LDNCP was formerly known as The Baby Daddy Legal Discussion, but its founder, Will Reeves, decided to not only change the name, but open it up to any one interested.

Will Reeves was born in Longview, Texas and moved to South Dallas when he was 10 years old. Although he has moved to other districts, he has been back in South Dallas for a number of years. Like many neighborhoods once predominantly inhabited by Blacks, the demographics are starting to change, whereby longtime residents are starting to see an influx of people who have large budgets at their disposal transform old, abandoned, spacious homes into mini mansions.

But facts are facts, and South Dallas is still at the top of the nation’s list when it comes to childhood poverty and people living below the poverty line. With those types of odds stacked against the majority of the community members, not very many are able to make a major change after they have already fallen victim to the streets.

If you can name it, Mr. Reeves can attest to committing some of the most common crimes in drug infested neighborhoods. As a result, he spent a good portion of his life in the Dallas juvenile justice system. By the time he became an adult, he was a drug addict, and eventually sent to prison for 3 years, which did a world of good for him. He has been remained out of prison since 2010.

Mr. Reeves now has custody of his beautiful, talented 15-year old daughter, who was born before he decided he wanted to make a change. He was there during her early years life, and lived as a family with his daughter’s mother, up until the point where he says, “We were constantly at each other’s throats.” The relationship’s failure took its toll on both of them. As a father, Mr. Reeves knew his daughter was affected.

Eventually, she was moved to her grandmother’s home and after many years, she can now call Daddy’s home her true home. But this has been a long, constant battle, simply because it is a process.

Mr. Reeves is constantly encouraging non-custodial parents to learn all the facts about their rights and begin the process of gaining full custody of their children. “A lot of them don’t know they still have a right to see their children, even if they can’t pay child support. Also, anytime a parent denies the other parent the right to pick up their child on the day designated as ‘their day’ in court, the parent denying the other’s right, can be sentenced to jail time. They have to learn about their rights.”

The Legal Discussion for Non-Custodial Parents’ panel was made up of Dr. Linda Wilson, Attorney Facheryl Dixon, Arielle Johnson and Will Reeves, the event founder and organizer.

The event was well attended and there were non-custodial parents present who have chosen to maintain their distance from the custodial parent due to their inability to pay child support.

The panel discussion taught quite a few things. There is a lot of misinformation and fear among non-custodial parents who have committed felonies, related to the possibility of being removed from their child’s lives for being uncompliant with parole officers and court rulings.

Also, the frequency the forums are held has to be increased to present more information, which will impact the likelihood of the non-custodial parents’ rights being more favorable towards them.

For more information, please follow the organization’s Facebook page at “The Legal Discussion for Non-Custodial Parents” or call 214-530-6367. Also, if you believe you may be able to volunteer for this organization as a speaker or panelists, we would love to hear from you.