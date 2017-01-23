Sharing is caring! Facebook

“Young people need models, not critics.” – John Wooden

By: Chelsea Davis-Bibb, M.Ed.

Greenspoint – Many people talk down on today’s youth, but many will only talk, and never try to help our youth. In today’s society, our youth are faced with many things, and sometimes are often left to fend for themselves.

Although there are some who will never lend a helping hand, CDM Youth and Wellness Center is doing all they can “to help get kids off the streets and transform them into strong, smart young men and women with the characteristics and skills needed to excel in life.” Charles Brown aka Beastmode, Fred Crow, Coach Mo, Coach Duece, and Coach Ray are all founders of the gym, and their goal is to help every kid that they can.

CDM stands for courage, determination, and motivation, and through boxing, and other activities offered at the center, kids will learn each one of these characteristics, and how to apply them to their everyday life. The center offers a lot of activities that kids can participate in. They have boxing, MMA, karate, hip-hop dancing, Mexican wrestling, personal training, and mentoring.

Over the weekend, CDM hosted the Houston’s Junior Golden Gloves, and this is their second year hosting the event at Greenspoint Mall. The Junior Golden Gloves had participants that travelled from different areas to compete and are anywhere between 8 and 15 years of age.

During Super Bowl weekend, the Senior Golden Gloves will take place, and many celebrities will be in the building as well. You can expect to see Nichole Murphy, NeNe Leakes, George Foreman, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Idris Elba, just to name a few. In addition, Chris Brown will also be making an appearance and he will not only perform a song, but will train at CDM for the highly anticipated fight between he and Soulja Boy.

The founders are doing a phenomenal job at CDM, and they plan to continue to help as many kids as they can. Instead of talking bad about the youth in our society, you can reach out and help through donations, endorsements, and even sponsorship. For more information about CDM, you can visit their website at www.cdmboxing.com.

