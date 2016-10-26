The Joy of Homecoming

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: Nytasha King



Last weekend was the homecoming game for our Mighty Eagles here at Booker T. Washington HSEP. Much preparation and planning on the behalf of numerous clubs, organizations, coaches and players alike. People have not stopped talking about how big the turnout was and the show of support for Eagles young and old. The stadium was completely sold out. How everyone felt about all of the festivities will be highlighted. The success of an event always lies in the mouth of those who experienced it first hand. Even while the activities of the night were in motion, people flooded social media sites such as Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook with pictures and videos of how the stands, the alumni, the club queens and kings and the faculty looked on that special night. Everyone seemed to appreciate the camaraderie and unity and they had so much fun the entire time. Here are the comments of some students and staff about the entire event:

“Even though the football game was a loss, everyone enjoyed themselves so much.”- Veronica Dimas

“Everyone was lit the entire week before homecoming, it’s not surprising that when joined with die hard alumni fans that it was THE CRAZIEST THING EVER!” – Michael Griggs

“It was a united experience off unification with all the alumni!” – Armani Smith

“I think the homecoming court was beautiful, well done, and tasteful. Ms. Payne did a wonderful job with the entire thing!” -Mr. Nicholas Newton

“When the Mighty Eagles were leading the game in the first half, the atmosphere and the crowd was amazing! Seeing all of the classes from 1989, when my mom graduated and classes before that and those after that were present and representing and cheering on our team. It was great to see how so many people were so excited to come together for us. For half time, the homecoming court with the ROTC salute was impressive. The presentation of Mr. and Mrs. Homecoming and Mr. and Mrs. Washington made everyone cheer because they looked so good on the field. The bands at the halftime were a sight to see. Although Yates put on an “in your face” performance, by throwing our blue and gold flag to the ground, our drum major, Brandon Pallaras, started the show along with the drum line and were all about business. The director, Mr. Newton, did a great job designing the formation and teaching the new songs they performed. Every Eagle should encourage another Eagle to join the band. They did a good job, but it’s a great thing to always have room to grow. This was my first Homecoming Game and even though we did not win the game, losing 18-14, the only disappointment was when our very own Eagle, Nicholas Edward, was hurt on the field. It really felt like family.”- Xavier Taylor

The 2016 Homecoming Week will be difficult to top, but we’ll have a great time trying!

