The Importance of Certifying the Appraisal Roll

At the end of August, I certified the appraisal roll for Harris County. Now you might wonder why I’m telling you about this part of my job, but this is an important action that the appraisal district works towards each year. Certification of the roll basically means that the appraisal district has verified the value, ownership and exemptions of all taxable properties for that year and most of the protests that property owners have filed earlier in the year have been resolved. At the time I certify the roll, we must have at least 90 percent of the property value in the county set. This is important because it means that the governing body of a taxing unit – for example, the Houston City Council – can now adopt a tax rate and budget that produces the tax dollars needed to pay for the services the city provides, such as police and fire protection, trash collection and street maintenance. Without a certified appraisal roll, taxing units cannot adopt a tax rate. The tax rate is important to you because the tax rate, along with the exemptions allowed, determines the amount of tax you will pay. Each year, the taxing unit’s governing body can decide whether to lower the tax rate, keep it the same or increase it. You can play a part in that process. Once the taxing units receive the appraisal roll, the next step is for them to set the budget and then publish the proposed tax rate. The tax rate will reflect the amount of money that must be produced in order for the unit to meet its budgeted needs. As a taxpayer, you have the right to know about any proposed tax rate increase and have time to comment on it. This means that you may speak out at public hearings when your elected officials are deciding how to spend your tax dollars and setting the tax rate. Public hearings are often advertised in newspapers and appear on each taxing unit’s web site. Look for them to start this month. Once citizens have been given the opportunity to provide their input, the governing body sets the tax rate, the tax bills go out and the process of collecting the taxes begins. Taxpayers have until January 31 of the following year to pay their taxes without incurring a penalty. I hope this helps further explain the property tax system and ways you can make your views known. Roland Altinger is the Chief Appraiser of the Harris County Appraisal District

