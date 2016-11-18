The Houston Texans Acknowledge a “STAR in the Classroom”

Sharing is caring! Facebook

My teacher, Mrs. Deborah Stokes, is a star in the classroom, because she is a marvelous teacher in my eyes. Why is that? She is a marvelous teacher because she teaches well, but she is a star because she has done things for me that no other teacher has done. I don’t know what I would do without her. She will go out of her way to help a student if they need help. Even when a student gives her a hard time, she will still be there for them. No matter what the situation may be, she is always there within a blink of an eye. Mrs. Stokes is a star because she never lets you down. When a student is feeling dejected, she will try to brighten the mood. Her teaching skills are excellent because she helps students understand the lesson. She may even break it down if you need more understanding. To me, it’s the little things that make her a star to me. The work is extensive, but she will help, if needed.

Everything that she does is for a reason, and I love that about her. No matter if she is having a bad day, she will never show it in the classroom. Even when she is sick, she still comes to school to teach us. I guess it’s just her love for us. Mrs. Stokes loves teaching children and helping them to get on the right path, so they will be able to be who they want to be in life. Another thing that I love about her is that she never gives someone negative advice, no matter how bad you want to throw the towel in. The wonderful Mrs. Stokes will always surround you with positive feedback or advice. I was so honored to nominate her for the “Star in the Classroom Award.” It was a great opportunity and I enjoyed writing about how she has impacted my life. Last but not least, as I come to a close about my teacher, what truly make her special is that she always has a smile on her face.

This is why really why my teacher, Mrs. Stokes, is a star in the classroom. On Tuesday November 8, 2016, the Houston Texans and First Community Credit Union came to Booker T. Washington High School to honor Mrs. Stokes and acknowledge her as an official “Star in the Classroom.” Mrs. Stokes and I had a classroom visit by a Houston Texans player by the name of Brian Peters. She received a commemorative custom game ball, two (2) Tickets to a Houston Texans home game complete with parking and sideline passes. She also was awarded a $500 donation to HISD in honor of Mrs. Stokes. I received an autographed Houston Texans football signed by Brian Cushing. This has been a wonderful experience for Mrs. Stokes and me. It really made her happy. I was honestly glad to do something like this for Mrs. Stokes because she really needed to be shown some appreciation. I was glad I was the one to do it and it was for a great cause.

