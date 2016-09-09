Sharing is caring! Facebook

PHOTOS & STORY BY: CHELSEA DAVIS-BIBB, M.Ed.

Houston – Despite the rain that hit Houston over the weekend, the Houston Jerk Fest was in full effect with music, dancers, vendors, and plenty of Caribbean food. The festival was co-produced by DJ GT from 9.79 The Box and Magic 102.1, and the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention. The event was held during the National Suicide Prevention Week in order to bring a greater awareness to the issues that surround suicide.

The Houston Jerk Festival was a food and music festival that was centered on a jerk off competition where contestants competed for top prizes and recognition. The festival was created to bring the community together through family, music, and fun. GT wanted people from all different backgrounds to come to this festival, and not only have a good time, but to experience a culturally diverse atmosphere. “When you are culturally diverse…you are just a more well- rounded person,” expressed GT.

This event was important for people to attend in order “to gain a broader perspective of each other’s culture.” GT further stated, “I know a lot of people who have never left the city of Houston…I always tell people to get out of your box, and get out and meet new people, and experience new things” People can learn so much from other cultures by keeping an open mind, and this festival was a great way for people to step out of their comfort zone and experience new things.

There were a lot of performers that hit the stage for this event including, Mr. Vegas, Romain Virgo, Sacryfyce, QQ & Loyal Flames, U FYAH, and the beautiful Jaye Valentine, just to name a few. Jaye Valentine recently released her EP “Spectrum”, and was really excited and prepared to take the main stage. She expressed a few thoughts about the importance of diversity, and stated, “I think when people appreciate diverse backgrounds and cultures, and it just raises tolerance and acceptance. Diversity makes a healthy culture that we can all live in.”

One of the most important parts of this event was to bring a greater awareness to suicide during national suicide prevention week. “We want to be able to reach a diverse group of individuals. We also want people to understand that suicide doesn’t affect just one particular group of folks. It consumes every ethnicity, every gender, and every age group,” expressed Wykisha McKinney, who is the board chair of the South East Texas Chapter.

According to McKinney, suicide is currently the tenth leading cause of death in the country, and the third leading cause for teens and young adults. Also, one person dies by suicide every thirteen minutes in the country. “Our work is important in that we want to provide outreach and education to prevent suicide but we also provide support to individuals who’ve been impacted by a suicide lost as well.” This organization is currently working with the state capitol to advocate bills and laws to help prevent suicide. Their goal is to reduce the rate of suicide by 20% by 2025. For more information about this organization, you can view their website at https://afsp.org/. If you missed the festival this year, you can definitely catch this event in Houston in 2017.

