The Houston Furniture Bank Introduces “Adopt a Family” Program For The Holidays

This holiday season Houston Furniture Bank invites Houstonians to help Making Empty Houses Homes for disadvantaged families and individuals in the local region

On any given night, it is estimated that 300,000 children in the Houston area either sleep on the floor or share a bed. This holiday season, Houston Furniture Bank introduces its Adopt a Family Program to provide furniture for disadvantaged families and individuals in the Greater Houston region.

Despite sustaining a massive fire in 2015, the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization continues to meet goals to provide full services, since opening its doors in 1992.

“Right now, thousands of families in our community are celebrating the holidays without the most basic of furniture to sit on, eat over, or sleep on in their homes. Thousands more are struggling to get back on their feet,” said Oli Mohammed, Executive Director of Houston Furniture Bank.

“That’s not an exaggeration. It’s something we’re working to change every single day,” he added.

Through the Adopt a Family Program Houston Furniture Bank is encouraging local residents, businesses and corporations to help it meet its goal of serving up to 500 families a month. The nonprofit is slated to open its new 75,000-square-foot facility early next year after a massive fire destroyed its previous facility in 2015.

Monetary donations in support of the Adopt a Family Program can be made at houstonfurniturebank.org/adopt-family.

While contributions of any amount are welcome, the average cost to fully furnish an entire home is between $300 to $500. Donations in the following amounts will:

$50 – help furnish a dining room or living room*

$100 – help furnish a dining room and/or a bedroom*

$150 – help furnish a dining room, living room, and a bedroom*

$250 – furnish a single unit apartment*

$500 –furnish a home *

* Estimated impact of donation.

Remember, you can adopt more than one family. And, as always, you may also make a donation of any amount to the Houston Furniture Bank.

We also invite you to give your gently used household goods and furniture a new purpose by donating them to the Houston Furniture Bank. These items may have a second (or third) life by furnishing a new home. If would like to make a donation, please send a picture of the items you wish to donate to service@houstonfurniturebank.org and call (713) 842-9771 to schedule a pick up.

Houston Furniture Bank partners with more than 75 social service agencies in the Greater Houston region to provide furniture to families and individuals in need. To date, the nonprofit has served more than 80,000 families and individuals.

Its new facility will house a new Houston Furniture Bank Outlet Center location, a discount furniture showroom: open to the public, storage for incoming furniture, a receiving area for large deliveries, a mattress recycling operation, and an area for the Decorating Interiors – Volunteers at Your Service (DIVAS) members.

###

About Houston Furniture Bank: Houston Furniture Bank is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to Making Empty Houses Homes. First established in 1992, Houston Furniture Bank has served over 80,000 families and individuals in the Greater Houston region. Recipients of Houston Furniture Bank services are referred to the Houston Furniture Bank by more than 75 social service agencies in the Greater Houston area.

