Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

The Houston Eagles are a minority little league baseball team with mostly African American players. They are soaring out of Acres Homes and Studewood neighborhoods, in Houston,Tx . The Eagles are ready to put history on their back, the team will be traveling to Florida to play for the World Series on June 20-26, lead by team manager Justin Scott, assistant coaches Edward Guidry and Derrick Porter. They put the team together by joining the kids from various teams from the area to form a select team. They put the team together when the kids where about 8 years old, they have been playing for 4 years now.

They started their season in Feb. had many struggles having to practice in the cold weather to try and build chemistry. The started out with a 500 record which is man even record. Upon talking with the coaches, I could tell they were great leaders; all great teams are reflections of their coaches. I talked a few of the players first up was Kian Haywood who is a short stop – his favorite player is Derrick Jeter with the (New York Yankees), Kian informed me that he had been playing baseball since he was five years old. The thing he likes the most is hitting the ball. I had the honor of watching the team play and I could tell he was a hitter – he was very good.

I also talked to Caleb Gidrey who plays second base and his favorite player is José Altuve (Houston Astros second baseman). But his favorite team is Los Angeles Angels. He’s been playing baseball since he was 3. He also likes hitting. He says if they win the world series he wants to celebrate at his favorite place to eat Bayou City Wings. He also, said that after the season he wanted to work on getting better because he wants to make it to the Major league.

My next player was Julian Scott who plays shortstop and second base, Julian says he is motivated by his brother (Justin Scott Jr. ) to play baseball. He says he loves watching his big brother play. He then says “when” not “if” they win he going to celebrate with his friends from school and all his team mates. He is a very confident young man who loves the game of baseball.

I stood behind the gate watching the team play I can see that the whole team has a lot of confidence in themselves and as a team. They have won multiple tournaments to put them in the position to play in the World Series. They won 2 tournaments in which they finished in first, the Under Armor and the Baseball USA classic. These young men have made some significant strides from the beginning of the season with three coaches who care about them inevitably and are great role models for the young men. They are also supported by a pretty nice fan base.

There are 61 African American players in Major League Baseball – Let’s sit back and watch these young men soar into history and increase the number of African American players in Major League Baseball and be the first primarily Black team from Houston to win the USSSA global world series.

So let’s cheer these young men on from afar, make us pround young men and bring that trophy home we will be rooting for you guys all they way from Houston. I have confidence you guys will win and congratulations on a great season.



The players on the team: Isaiah Greenhouse, David Gibbons, Kian Haywood, Caleb Gidrey, Mason Culton, CAleb Lewis, Desmond Torres, Ty Morris, David Pressley, Julian Scott, Mason Maxie, Kolvin Davis

Comments

comments