HOUSTON, Texas (September 13, 2017)—Music and media lovers are uniting to bring relief to Houston communities and support local students from historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) with an innovative festival experience. The Houston Black Heritage Fest Experience (HBHFE) is teaming up with EBONY Media Operations (EMO) this month to merge lifestyle influencers with charitable, music-driven experiences under the guidance of festival founder, Richard Andrews.

“Our goal with this partnership is to tap into our combined audience of millennials, influencers, artists, fashion and music enthusiasts to produce a paramount and engaging lifestyle and festival experience, utilizing our combined strengths and equity,” says Andrews, a Texas Southern University alum. “My mission in life is give back, and what

better way than by supporting local HBCU students who are striving for excellence right here in Houston?,” Andrews adds.

“The Houston Black Heritage Fest Experience has incredible passion for innovation, culture and community – the same values that have driven EBONY for over seventy years. As a partner, we will provide critical support and enhance the Festival experience by forging new connections between music and media as the Houston community begins to heal

from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey,” says Linda Johnson Rice, CEO of EBONY Media Operations.

The HBHFE, an annual event, aims to promote diversity and culture while delivering exhibits, artists, poets, and a panel set to honor and engage Black businesses in an all-in-one platform.

This year, the festival will feature live performances by nearly a dozen acts, including R&B artists Tamia, Elle Varner and Eric Benét, and gets even bigger with an interactive youth zone, featuring Houston’s own hip hop artist Young Lyric, a band and step competition from local Houston high schools and a variety of other activities. A portion of all ticket sales will benefit local Texas Southern University students.

When: Saturday, September 30, 2017

Where: Discovery Green Downtown Houston Park

Time: 4pm–10pm CST

Ages: All About Houston Black Heritage Fest Experience

The existence of the festival supports cultural enrichment and diversity within the Houston community by ensuring events are inclusive of all ethnicities. The goal of the festival is to foster awareness and to promote the basic premise that people can change communities through love, unity and work.

About EBONY

EBONY is the No. 1 source for an authoritative perspective on the multidimensional African-American community. EBONY media reflects the cross section of Black America as delivered by the best thinkers, trendsetters, activists, celebrities and next-generation leaders. EBONY ignites conversation, promotes empowerment and celebrates aspiration. EBONY magazine is the heart, soul and pulse of Black America, and a catalyst for reflection and progression.

Follow and engage: @EbonyMag on Twitter, @EbonyMagazine on Instagram, EbonyMag on Facebook, EbonyMag.Tumblr.com on Tumblr, and Ebony.com on the Web.

