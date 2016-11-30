Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: Chelsea Davis-Bibb, M.Ed.

Houston- Breaking into the acting and film industry is never easy, but for the Dirden brothers, they have broken in, and are there to stay. Jason Dirden and Brandon Dirden are from Houston, Texas, and attended Booker T. Washington High School, and are graduates from Morehouse College, and the University of Illinois, where they both received Master degrees.

Growing up, Jason and Brandon had parents who had and still have a strong love for the fine arts. Their mom has taught drama and directed plays as a teacher, and their father was an actor, and has been in many plays in Houston. When their father saw that Jason and Brandon took an interest in the arts, he became their first acting coach, and is now coaching many other actors around the city of Houston.

Their father treated his sons like professionals and tried to instill in them the foundation and principles of the craft. He wanted the best for his sons and lived by the statement, “If you’re going to do it, then you got to know how to do it right.” He was hard on them, but he knew what they had to learn in order to give Jason and Brandon a head start in the acting business. In addition to, their drama teacher at Booker T. Washington played a major role in developing them into the actors that they are today, as he introduced them to many African American plays and playwrights.

One of the playwrights they learned in school was August Wilson, who was an award winning African American playwright who documented the African American experience in the 20th century through the writing of his plays. He wrote a series of ten plays, and ironically, both Jason and Brandon were able to play the same role, which was the character Levee in Wilson’s play, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, but they were in different states.

Throughout the month of September and October, Jason was playing the character in Los Angeles that was directed by the beautiful Phylicia Rashad, and Brandon was playing the same character in New Jersey that was directed by Ruben Sanitago-Hudson. “Our artistic paths, career wise, have just happened like that. We’ve never really been up for the same role, but we’ve often times have the same opportunity,” expressed Jason. Brandon illustrated the experience as being surreal. He expressed, “To be working on the same play at the same time on both coast…it blows my mind…that both of us have managed to reach this level…its more than I could have dreamed of.”

When it comes to acting, Jason loves being forced to be sensitive and non-objective to different characters. He expressed, “You get an opportunity to play people that may not be very well liked in the play or film by the audience…but you as the actor have to advocate for the character…in order to do that, you can’t judge this character because you have to understand why he is doing what he is doing…and when you discover the logic in this character…. there is reason for it all. Jason also made this comparison to reality as many people tend to judge others before they really can understand why a person is the way they are.

Jason also made it known that, “I don’t love acting as much as I love storytelling. Acting right now is the foundation of which I have to tell stories.” Jason wants to eventually get into acting and producing, and expressed, “Storytelling is so crucial and so important to progress the world and cultures around the world. You learn so much from story telling when it’s done right and done with intention.”

When Brandon described what acting is like for him, he quoted Shakespeare and stated, “It’s like holding a mirror up to nature.” He elaborated on how people need a mirror to see themselves, or else, they don’t know who they are. “I think the mirror that has been held up as black people in the country has been so distorted and so inaccurate, and a lot of us don’t see ourselves when we watch these T.V. shows, movies, and plays.” He further expressed, “I’m so driven to hold up an accurate mirror of who we are as black people in this country.” Brandon knows how beautiful the Black race is, but he also knows that that same beauty is not always reflective of whom we really are. “My challenge every time is how do I give as much humanity…how do I make a complete picture of a human being that you recognize and see yourself in?” Brandon is very passionate and very determined to paint a true picture of humanity through his acting.

“Myself and my brother have been really blessed with some really great opportunities,” Jason stated. Because of these blessings, he would like to get to a point where he can create a foundation that brings other actors, writers, and directors together, and try to bring them opportunities as well. He believes that “art is communal”, and he wants to be able to help other people showcase what their creative minds can do. In addition, Brandon has learned so much thus far on his journey, and he would also like to encourage, motivate, and assist others in making their dreams come true. Brandon stated, “Every moment that I have been on this journey…every single moment has been full of lessons and full of growth.”

Jason is currently working on the show Greenleaf, and plays the character Basie Skanks. He described working on the set as a very great and warm experience. He also described his character as having ulterior motives for everything that he does, but you don’t know what they are for. Jason is currently working on the set for season two, and he can’t wait for the audience to see what his character is going to do next.

Brandon is currently on a television show called The Americans, playing FBI agent Aderholt, and they are filming the fifth season of the show. You can also find Brandon on Edward Burns’ show Public Morals, and Baz Luhrmann’s new Netflix series The Get Down. He will soon start working on another August Wilson play called Jitney.

The advice that Jason wants to give to others that want to break into the business is to “make sure you love it.” This isn’t an easy field to work in, but you have to make sure you love it in order to endure the opportunities that may or may not come. He also made it known that people must know who they are as a person. “If you don’t know who you are, or are aware of who you are, then there is a very little chance that you can tell the truth in another character because you’re starting with yourself in the first place,” expressed Jason.

In addition to, there are many people that are aspiring to be actors and actresses, and the advice that Brandon has for them is to stop aspiring and just do it. Brandon proposed the question, “What’s the difference between doing it and aspiring to do it? He then answered it by stating, “Nothing but you. Just because you aren’t getting paid, it doesn’t mean that you aren’t doing it,” Brandon emphasized. Many people want to be famous, but Brandon wants them to know that you don’t have control over that so “just work your art.”

Overall, Jason and Brandon really love what they do, and they take pride in where they come from, and how far they have come. They are very humble, grateful, and appreciative to those who have supported them along their journey. They both know that success is not given, it is earned, and they have both worked hard, and are still working hard to go as far as this journey will take them.

