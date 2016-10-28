The Destruction of Our Neighborhoods Part 1

Sharing is caring! Facebook

I often say that History is just what the words say, “His-tory”. The African-American history that many have come to know is not necessarily the History that accurately documents and records the intensity of the struggle that Black folks endured throughout our existence in the United States of America. This is in part, because it is someone else’s documented version of our history. It is hard to tell or write someone’s history if you are not a part of that culture. So here we are in 2016 and the sad reality is that many of our youth are unaware of the things that our ancestors and even many of us endured over the years to arrive at the present state that we are in. Because the truth is, Blacks have a shameful story as it relates to these United States.

Majority of everything that was built and invented in this nation was built or created by Blacks, at an attempt to make their lives easier back then. It was our White counterparts who took those inventions and capitalized off of them and used it for propaganda. So do you think that these type of things would actually be reflected in His-tory of what happened? Of course, not! So in this edition of African-American News&Issues, I will be dealing with getting down to the root of the destruction of our neighborhoods and communities.

Ed Smith, once alluded to a thought that I wholeheartedly agree with. In it he said, “One of the prices that we pay for integration was the disintegration of the Black community.” In the root of destroying our neighborhoods and communities there were many elements involved. However, I have chosen one that I will be highlighting in this editorial. I will save the other for the next edition. We MUST Understand that everything that our parents, our parents-parents and other ancestors worked so hard to build, was destroyed when integration came. When integration was placed into effect many people do not realize that we as Blacks just gave it (hard work and sacrifice) away, to our counterparts. Because when integration came in, it closed all of our schools in the neighborhoods down. You see… Our schools were not good enough for the White folks to go to school in and as such we lost many of our schools and many of their schools became ours and they ended up leaving, once we got there.

For the mis-educated and ignorant folk who may not get where I am coming from, I’m going to break it down just as clear as day so that a child could understand this editorial. As a child, when your parents placed you on punishment and told you that you could not leave outside of the yard or out of the house, what was there to do? I hate to pose a rhetorical question, but if you had parents like mine, then 10 times out of 10, if your parents punished you and limited your dwelling scope to the perimeters of your home. Then it would be safe to say that you would spend as much time as you could occupying yourself with things to do in and around your home to pass time. Since of course, that was the only place you were allowed to roam.

Thereby, segregation was similar to this example but on a much larger scale. During the times of segregation, Black folks were only allowed to be around Black folks, unless they were somewhere working for White folks. That was of course, about the only exception. My point is…. When a person’s dwelling scope is limited, then common sense would persuade them to make the best out of the situation with the means readily available. With that being stated, it is because Black folks could not: go to school, shop, eat, swim, play, live, socialize or anything else with other races; it made us co-dependent on one another.

We MUST Understand, before integration Black folks were dependent on themselves and the Black community. We did not go out supporting and buying from other races, simply because we couldn’t. There was a time, if a Black person went into certain stores, segments of the city or otherwise they faced the danger of being locked up or killed. I write these statements with no exaggeration either. Every week in some shape, fashion or form we are constantly, trying to persuade our readers to support Black-owned businesses. Back when I was coming up, there was no need to encourage Blacks to support Blacks because that was damn near the only people we could support. We didn’t have a choice but to go to Black schools, because we wasn’t allowed no-where else. We didn’t have choice but to support the local “mom and pop” stores because we couldn’t go to nobody else stores. We had no choice but to patronage our Black seamstresses, because nobody else certainly was going to sew clothes for us. We had our own banks then and I’m sure you can figure out why. My point in stating all of this is that we threw our Black communities into the path of others when integration came in. I guess many people were just so excited to finally be included amongst the majority that they forgot they were still the minority. As a result, our communities have suffered the cost and the loss.

