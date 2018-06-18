COVER STORY

Cicely Tyson once said, “Age is just a number. Life and aging are the greatest gifts that we could possibly ever have.” No one can attest to this thought more than Mr. David McBride, Sr. At the ripe age of 100, he still possesses a mind sharper than a whip, a keen sense of humor and a smile that lights up the room. As the patriarch of five generations, McBride is the head of a loving and supportive family which cherishes his wisdom, wit and longevity.

Recently, that extension of love was exemplified at the White Oak Conference Center surrounded by a multitude of family, friends and Houston’s own, Mayor Sylvester Turner. Mayor Turner joined to celebrate and pay homage to the Acres Homes’ resident by personally presenting him with a proclamation. African-American News & Issues has chosen to highlight the story of one of the “4-4”’s oldest living members in our Juneteenth edition. During a recent interview, McBride took me down a century-old journey in the presence of his grandson, Gerald Davis and daughter, Sylvia.

The Beginning of a

Century Untold

Just before the break of noon on June 3, 1918, David McBride became the ninth child birthed to Joseph and Ida Toines-McBride in Cooks Point. Within a few years, three more children were added to the McBride family. Unfortunately, at the age of six young David experienced the loss of his father to an illness. His mother continued raising the family in the nurture and admonition of Christ at Shiloh Baptist Church in Burleson County. As a child, he enjoyed swimming and fishing – hobbies that once cost him the whipping of his life.

McBride said, “My mama was strict, I couldn’t do what the other children did. I caught a whipping for going to the lake, diving down to catch a fish. My mama found out I went to that lake.” I asked, “Well what kind of fish did you catch?” “It was a catfish,” he exclaimed! “Did you carry it home,” I asked. He said, “Nooo, I was scared to carry him home.” “So, Mr. McBride, let me ask you this… Was it worth it?” “Ohhhh nooooo, it wasn’t worth it,” he replied with a grin.

Over time, he developed a passion for building things. One of his first projects came in the form of a doll house he custom built for his younger sisters. Though he was educated through the seventh grade, McBride developed an undeniable work ethic at an early age. He fed and raised vegetables and farm animals such as: chicken, ducks and rabbits; as well as, picked and chopped cotton as a sharecropper with his family. During our interview, he boasted of his family’s talent of being able to pick an abundance of cotton.

“In 1927, we had a bunch of crop. My mama, brothers, sisters and me, picked $2,700 worth of cotton crop that year. I could pick 400 pounds within ten hours. I did that! My baby sister and her husband picked 1,100 pounds’ worth of cotton in one day. That was in Ellis County.”

He also recalled his first job of cutting wood and clearing up more land for farming in Caldwell. He would labor and toil the ground from sun-up to sun-down for $.50 a day. After leaving Burleson County, he and his family relocated to other towns located in Ellis County.

Travelling Through Time

An avid lover of baseball, he met the love of his life in the fall of 1938, at a baseball game in Palmer. Nearly two years later, that instant connection with Lucille Allen resulted in a marriage ceremony on July 28, 1940 at AME Methodist Church in Palmer. McBride was 22 at the time and Lucille, 17. The newlyweds made their home there, while adding five children to their union: Betty, Rachel, David, Jr., the late Melissa and the late Joseph McBride. Throughout that time, he worked for Barron Brick Company for nine years in Palmer. In 1950, the McBride family moved to Houston. There, seven more children were birthed: Cynthia, Sylvia, Gwendolyn, the late Sharon (Marshall), Marilyn, Vivian and Michelle McBride.

Upon his arrival to a then-segregated Houston, McBride found work with the railroad. He later secured employment with Hurricane Fence Company, Able Supply and Smith Industries; where he ultimately retired from after dedicating a total of 29-years. During his career, McBride made a tremendous impression on every job he worked. One of his most noticeable impacts came through his employment with Smith Industries, when the owners named one of their heirs after him.

McBride shared, “I got a White boy named after me… The family that owned the company I worked for needed someone to come and work around their house. I was chosen as that person. Their son had two children and they had a third child. I designed and set up the nursery for that baby and he was named after his grandfather. When they had their fourth son, I did the same thing and they named him after me, David!”

After retiring at the age of 63, McBride continued in the hobby of gardening established by his wife, Lucille. He is still known throughout the community for the family garden. The garden rests in the heart of Acres Homes on the lot he purchased at Easter and Morehouse streets. Until a few years ago, he spent his retirement years raising various high-demand vegetables for residents in the community. In times past, cars would be lined up to buy his turnip and mustard greens, okra, tomatoes and other vegetables. During the holidays, many would phone in their orders and pick them up the next day. One example of his potent green thumb is revealed through his production of five gallons of okra, every other day.

On August 11, 2010, Lucille McBride, his wife of 70 years passed away. Her legacy lives on through the many fond memories they shared together; and the lives of their caring and devoted children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. McBride soundly recalled their eight living daughters, one son and 15 grandchildren – pointing out the oldest of the bunch sitting to his right, Gerald. Simultaneously, he added, “I have gone to my fifth generation.”

Changes From Generation

to Generation

Undoubtedly, McBride has seen a plethora of changes during his lifespan. Completely aware there was no way time would allow us to converse about each individual one; I asked him to expound on a few of the major transitions that stood out to him. His response is recorded in the following statements.

“Ohhhh yeah, there were places you couldn’t even go, to the movies and other places like that. You couldn’t drink out of them fountains either, it was segregated. There was White and Black schools. The Black schools got the second-hand books that the Whites used. Houston was different then too, it was segregated. We had an independent bus transportation service (Acres Home Transit Company), from Acres Home to downtown. They were red and white buses. They would go down Yale and Shepherd to Washington Avenue and that was how we went downtown, then it would go to Congress Street and turn around and go back. The city bus didn’t come down here. After I went downtown, then, I could get on the city bus.” He added, “Used to be you couldn’t even look at a White girl, less known marry one – now it’s White people in my family.”

I asked him, “So what else do you remember?” “Back in the day that’s when the Blacks stuck together.” “Do you think it was better off back then?” He shouted, “Ohhh nooooo, it was too many things you couldn’t do, like marry them White women.” His daughter, Sylvia chimed in, “Dad tell her what the streets were made of back then?” He retorted, “They were made of oyster shells when we first moved here.” Jokingly he said, “These chillin’ would come in the house – ‘my, my, my, my, foot cut’.”

McBride’s Momentous Achievements

During our interview, McBride made several references to his 70-year marriage to his wife. Additionally, he proudly elaborated on the home he raised his family in and currently resides in. “This house was design and built by me. Every brick laid in this house was laid by me, David McBride! I never had a mortgage. When I first came to Houston, I bought this lot and it took me two years to build it. I didn’t even have any help, well… some help from the chillin’. But, I used to work on it during my off days, vacation and holidays. My wife uncle told me when I laid the foundation, that I couldn’t put a roof on here, cuz it was too big. But it’s a roof up there and it keeps the water out. You don’t see no house in the city of Houston that has two front doors. It’s one come in the living room and another one in the den. The living room was for special company and the chillin’ could be in the den. Somewhere round here, there got to be another house like it. The agricultural teacher from Carver High School had four of his students to come and take pictures and get the measurements. I built all the houses on this lot. I built them two duplexes and used to rent them out. I built the Three Sisters Canteen where the youngn’s used to come and dance.” I then asked him, “Mr. McBride, where did you learn to do all of this from?” He replied with the simple gesture of pointing to his head. “So, you’re telling me… Nobody taught you how to do this?” He responded, “No, nobody taught me…”

Today, McBride is a member of Hope Episcopal Church. He still enjoys fishing at Lake Livingston and Sommerville with an interest of catching perch and catfish. When asked what he attributes his longevity to, he declared, “I’m trying to live a righteous life and God has been good to me… That’s what it is…”

Three Generational Recounts of Juneteenth

According to David McBride, Sr.

“One part of Juneteenth my mama and her two sisters married two brothers and a nephew. Out of the three sisters they produced 36 children, even number of girls and even number of boys. I noticed the three families close together. The man we sharecropped with, he would give us a goat to bar b que for Juneteenth. When we was living in Palmer, and my wife stepfather would buy a shoat (small hog), that weighed about 100 pounds. He would bar b q that for his family and the Whites would buy all his meat and we would get to lick the bone. He was an oversized man he wore size 14 shoes. He couldn’t find shoes, he had to go to Dallas. He would sell bar b que and get him a pair of shoes. His name was Talmadge Garbiel from Oakwood. Juneteenth was a special holiday for us. We had watermelon and strawberry soda water.” Just as he concluded, his grandson interrogated, “And beer too, huh?” He said, “Nooooooo, not around my mama, wasn’t no beer!”

According to Mr. Roosevelt Davis

“It was a great day when I was growing up, on the 19th of June. Being raised on the farm, our great celebration was with neighbors and we come together with eating. We would kill a pig. Back then, we did not have a bar-b que pit. We would dig a hole in the ground and we would put bricks down at the base of it. We raise our own hog, we butchered the hog and being on the farm you had watermelon. And we raised all our vegetables and we got with our neighbors and had a great time on the 19th of June.”

According to Mr. Gerald Davis – Son of Roosevelt Davis and Grandson of David McBride, Sr.

“I was born and raised in Acres Homes. In trying to make a connection to Juneteenth I recollected on many of the stories told to me by my 100-year-old grandfather and my 78-year-old father. Reflecting back on the history my grandfather shared with me, on how it was with all of the racial injustices; I know that we have come a long way….”

“One thing he always expounded on was the idea of dating between the two races. It was a huge, no-no; I understand you couldn’t stare too hard or even look at a person not of Color. The segregated water fountains and not being able to dine in the same areas as others; to me, was an indication as we were less than human. With that being said, my father 78-year-old father gave me a different outlook on how racism was in the 50’s and 60’s when he was coming up.”

“After listening to both, I know there has been a drastic change, but racism still exists. My dad told me they finally began to have interracial jobs, whereas, my grandfather explained they were not allowed to mix in any kind of way with White folks. Although during my father’s time, things were slowly starting to blend in – just a little.”

“There are many other heart-wrenching stories they have shared with me such as: people getting beat up by the police for looking at a White woman; a man that was hung in the woods for supposedly dating a White woman; in the northern part of Louisiana, another man disappeared because he was said to have dated a White woman. Another family story told, was when a White man tried to confiscate land from a Black family and they stood up to him. After that, he formed a posse and they rode in on wagons to hang the individual Black and he fled to California with his family; leaving his property behind which was burned down.”

“After hearing all these stories and being brought up in a predominately Black neighborhood, attending predominately Black public schools; I started making various connections. In my ninth-grade year, I attended Carver High School and after that we were closed down and all the undergraduates were separated and sent to different high schools in the Aldine area. I was bused to Aldine Senior High, a predominately White. It was a hard change of culture for me to deal with after attending an all-Black high school and living in an all-Black neighborhood all my life. However, I had to reach out and open up to a different race and culture and it proved to be difficult.”

“During that time, I learned most people not of color hid their hate behind racism. But, after a year or two of getting adapted to a new school and new people it taught me to accept people for who they were. I had to learn there were fair people who were not of color.”

“Moving forward, the Juneteenth celebration was really prevalent during my days in the 70’s and 80’s. I know of one establishment called the, ‘Beebop Garden’ where the owner was, Lloyd Pollard. He had a café on Morehouse Street. Every year for Juneteenth he would bar b que for the community and give out free plates and sodas to everyone. He would take all his money and generously donate in the spirit of Juneteenth. Everybody in the community looked forward to that day, and we would always be ready for that watermelon and strawberry soda, too. I remember his act well because, as a little boy I used to work for him – cleaning up his yard and the café.”

“That charitable event really made me dig up the meaning of Juneteenth. Sometimes as a people, something has to happen in order for us to show interest. From going to all-Black school to an all-White school; I understand there is very little history about us being taught. So, to me there is a lot of hidden Black history that will never be known. Our parents and grandparents do the best job they can to educate us, but, even they don’t know it all – because a lot of it has been kept from them. So, I say to young people now is the time that we should take a moment to celebrate Juneteenth and know what we are celebrating.”