Presents

“Dialogue: Racism” Saturday, February 18 & 25, 2017 – 9 AM to 4:30 PM

3412 Crawford Street, Houston, TX 77004

Racism is one of the the greatest ills in U.S. society. Deeply embedded in our national culture, it’s a disease that hurts all of us. The Center for the Healing of Racism believes racism is also a learned behavior that can be unlearned. Our organization is dedicated to the healing of racism through education and empowerment.

The Center presents Dialogue: Racism, a two-day intensive workshop that educates participants about racism and facilitates the process by which individuals can begin to counter the affects of racism on their lives and become empowered to interrupt the cycle of racist attitudes. The workshop provides a safe, respectful, and loving atmosphere for a diverse group of people to learn new information, share experiences, dispel fears and guilt, and get to know each other.

Dialogue: Racism will be offered on Saturday, February 18 and 25, from 9 am to 4:30 pm, 3412 Crawford Street (at Holman), Houston, TX 77004. The event is free and open to the public (first 45 to RSVP). Donations are encouraged. Registration required by emailing cfhr1@juno.com or calling (713) 520-8226. Space is limited to the first 45 reservations. Parking is available at Houston Community College lot #9. Website: http://www.centerhealingracism.org/

