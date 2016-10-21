Sharing is caring! Facebook

Photo Credit: Shutter Sweet Photography | Story By: Chelsea Davis-Bibb,M.Ed.

“Helping Africa’s most vulnerable children today, so they can help Africa tomorrow!”

If you love good music, dancing, and a feeling that will leave your heart wanting more, then you should check out The African Children’s Choir. This choir is filled with African children from Uganda, who range from the ages of 7-10 years old. Many of these kids have lost one or both parents through the devastation of war, famine and disease. They represent all the children of a continent and they demonstrate the potential of African children to become strong leaders for a better future in their land.

The African Children’s Choir is currently on tour in America, and the purpose of the tour, and the primary goal of the choir, is to raise awareness of the need of destitute and orphaned children in Africa and to raise funds for continued development and support of the African Children’s Choir Programs. The choir was created in 1984, in the midst of Uganda’s bloody civil war when human rights activist Ray Barnett, was destined to help many thousands of orphaned and starving children, abandoned and helpless to feed and protect themselves. This is the 45th African Children’s Choir, and this is the choir’s third time going on tour. Previous choirs have toured Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom, and even different parts of Europe.

There are eighteen children in the choir, and they are selected based on the needs of their family, and the kid’s willingness to learn. The children who are selected are some of the most needy children in Africa, and these kids wouldn’t even be able to go to school back home, and if they could go to school, it wouldn’t be on a consistent basis. This tour means so much to many of these kids. The things they learn and experience on this tour, will set a strong foundation for them to forever grow on. When the children are selected for the tour, they go through a training process from five to six months in Africa, and then they tour on the road for nine months.

Tour leader Heidi Moen expressed, “It’s such an honor…such a blessing to me to be able to travel with them…and you get to see America through a child’s eyes, and its really refreshing. Despite the challenges that many of these kids have been through, they are strong and they don’t let the challenges bring them down. “The children take things pretty well. It’s a very harsh reality back home in Africa. They can be sad about it, but they don’t dwell on it. They take things day-by-day, hour-by-hour, and really live in the moment. They don’t dwell on what their past circumstances are. While they are on tour, they are enjoying all of these new experiences that they get to have, and see it as a blessing,” expressed Moen. The children also get to go on different field trips to experience and learn new things, and most of all, to have fun. They have already been to Disneyland, the Grand Canyon, and Mount Rushmore.

Furthermore, the children can only experience the choir once, but after the tour is over, their learning experiences are far from over. Music for Life is the parent organization for the African Children’s Choir, which runs a primary school in Uganda. After the tour, these kids will have the opportunity to go the primary school where they will be able to further their education. The choir has had many kids who come out the choir, go to college, and become very successful in the long run.

In order to help continue to make this choir a successful one, there are many ways that people can help out. People can donate, become a friend of the choir, sponsor a child, or even host the choir. For more information on the choir, and on how to help, you can visit their website at https://africanchildrenschoir.com/.

The African Children’s Choir will truly melt your heart. Moen expressed, “Once you see this choir it’s something hard to forget. These children bring hope and joy, and show the potential of the African child. A lot of times we see the devastation and poverty, but they really bring a different story. It’s really neat to see the children touch people’s lives through their dancing and singing.”

Tour Dates in Houston and surrounding cities:

