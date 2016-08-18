The 7th Annual BronzeLens Film Festival Kicks Off This Week

LaWanda Thomas of Wandaring Outloud Media

It’s not Christmas but it is the most wonderful time of the year. The 7th Annual BronzeLens Film Festival starts this Thursday, August 25, in Atlanta. For four film-filled days during this highly anticipated festival, more than 49 shorts, features, webisodes and documentaries by filmmakers representing the United States and abroad will be screened.

In addition to showcasing amazing films by both veteran and up and coming filmmakers, BronzeLens also hosts star-studded events and workshops led by industry insiders. The Women SuperStars Luncheon is the event not to be missed. During this often sold out event, there will be an In Conversation interview with Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science President Cheryl Boone Isaacs led by renowned WSB-TV veteran Monica Pearson. Awards for the accomplishments of women of color in the film and television industry will also be presented to selected 2016 Honorees. This year BronzeLens film focused workshops will be empaneled by industry leaders such as Roger Bobb, Julie Dash, David Banner, Brett Dismuke, Dawn Gilliam, and Matthew Cherry.

First Glance Friday will serve as the Atlanta premiere for the eagerly awaited HBO series Insecure. Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey’s upcoming series Queen Sugar will also have its Atlanta premiere that evening. Highlights for this inaugural event will include talkbacks with Insecure creator and actress Issa Rae and Queen Sugar director Neema Barnette.

Cinema and Social Justice Sunday produced in conjunction with National Center for Civil and Human Rights is a unique and critical component of the festival. Deborah Riley Draper’s acclaimed Olympic Pride, American Prejudice will be this year’s featured film followed by a Q&A discussion with the director.

Saturday’s lineup includes special programming for high school and college students and the BronzeLens Family Film Festival for children. BronzeLens will also take a moment to salute our men in film and television during Sunday Brunch with the Brothers, featuring Rushion McDonald, executive producer of the Neighborhood Awards Show, Lamman Rucker, star of Service to Man and OWN’s Greenleaf, Tobias Truvillion of Empire, and Dorian Missick, star of 9 Rides. BronzeLens truly offers something for everyone.

BronzeLens has established itself as one of the nation’s most substantive film festivals. Events will take place at the Atlanta Marriot Marquis Hotel (Festival Headquarters), SCADShow, Georgia Pacific Center Auditorium, National Center for Civil and Human Rights and South Fulton Arts Center. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.bronzelens.com.

