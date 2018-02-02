Sharing is caring! Facebook

Universities in Texas have a white supremacist problem. In the past couple of years, but especially since the election of Donald Trump, hate groups have targeted campuses in the Lone Star State with recruiting events and leafletting campaigns. In one case, a group of torch-wielding neo-Nazis had to be booted off the University of Texas campus, and that was in the liberal bastion of Austin. A new report out by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) shows a threefold growth in the number of white-supremacist propaganda efforts on college campuses, with schools in Texas being hit the hardest, racking up dozens of incidents in the past couple of years.

But the Republicans who run the state government in Texas aren’t really concerned about the explosion of hate-group recruitment in their state. Instead, they are focusing their attention on a problem that seems to be largely imaginary: the supposed censorship of conservatives at the hands of “politically correctness.” By redirecting the discussion away from the real problem and towards a fake one, Texas Republicans in the state are providing cover — and at least implicit sympathy — to racist extremists who view young college populations as hot targets for recruiting campaigns.

Source: https://www.salon.com/2018/02/02/texas-wages-war-against-imaginary-censorship-in-support-of-hate/

