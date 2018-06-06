It appears Detroit Mercy, finally, has found its next men’s basketball coach.
Mike Davis, head coach at Texas Southern, has informed administration officials there he intends to leave for Detroit Mercy, a Texas Southern athletics official told a Houston TV station on Tuesday night.
Dr. Charles McClelland, vice president of intercollegiate athletics at Texas Southern, told Houston TV reporter Mark Berman that Davis informed him of his decision Tuesday afternoon.
“He’s done a tremendous job at Texas Southern University,” McClelland told Berman, sports director for Fox 26 (KRIV). “We owe him a great debt of gratitude for all that he’s done. I know he’s going to do well there. It’s going to be a huge loss for Texas Southern.
“From our perspective it’s a sad day, but also a happy day for Coach Davis and his family.”
McClelland didn’t immediately return a message from The News.