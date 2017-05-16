Sharing is caring! Facebook

HOUSTON (May 16, 2017) – Texas Southern University saluted 1,139 candidates for graduation during Spring Commencement exercises on May 13 in TSU’s H&PE Arena.

Texas Southern conferred 21 doctorate, 201 master’s, 230 professional and 686 bachelor’s degrees. Joanna Ramos, valedictorian, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in Respiratory Therapy. Ashley Semier, salutatorian, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology. Daniel Vaughn, who survived six brain surgeries and is blind, graduated Summa Cum Laude from TSU’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law in a hooding ceremony on May 12.

TSU President Dr. Austin A. Lane said, “Our students made it to the finish line! Graduation day is always a day of rejoicing for it marks the conclusion of an educational journey. It is a milestone in the lives of these graduates and those gathered here today to celebrate with them.”

Graduates were greeted by Wesley G. Terrell, Esq., chairman of Texas Southern’s Board of Regents and the invocation was delivered by Bishop James Dixon II of the Community of Faith Church.

U.S. Representatives Al Green (D-Texas, 9th District) and Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas, 18th District) delivered tributes to the University’s history, which will celebrate its 90th anniversary later this year.

