Texas Showdown Over Illegal Immigrants

By: Darwin Campbell

“Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses

yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of

your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless,

tempest-tossed to me,

I lift my lamp beside

the golden door!”

– Phrase from Statue of Liberty Inscription

HOUSTON – When it comes to the “sanctuary cities” for undocumented illegals, the immigration issue and setting the rule of constitutional law in Texas, arguments are heating up statewide.

The challenges and rhetoric from city and state government leaders are starting to resemble scenes from the Wild Wild West.

The Call Out

In this case, pro-constitution, pro-border control and pro-law proponents have “political guns” drawn in a vicious standoff in the middle of dusty, dry Texas streets and are at odds and struggle with those leaders seeking to make their cities more “sanctuary” friendly in a way that protects undocumented and illegal immigrants living and working in those cities.

In a Nov. 29 Tweet, Texas Governor Greg Abbot said. “Yes. I’m going to sign a law that bans sanctuary cities. Also I’ve already issued an order cutting funding to sanctuary cities.”

In a later Tweet on Dec. 1, Abbott added. “Texas will not tolerate sanctuary campuses or cities. I will cut funding for any state campus, if it establishes sanctuary status.”

A sanctuary city is, by definition, a place where undocumented immigrants can freely go about their lives without fear of prosecution or deportation by local authorities.

The latest twist in this growing controversy on “protecting undocumented immigrants and illegals” was announced this week subtlely by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner when he organized a task force called “Welcoming Houston” and created a new office called the “Office of New Americans.”



“The Houston that existed before the November election is the Houston that still exists today,” he said. “We will not tolerate violence or criminal activity against anyone. Houston is going to remain a city where all are welcome, where neighbors look out for one another and where we are proud of our diversity.”

The creation of the Office of New Americans and the Welcoming Houston Task Force are the latest in a series of steps Mayor Turner has initiated to make Houston a more welcoming city.

The office, formerly known as the Office of International Communities, will serve as a clearinghouse for information and engagement with Houston’s thriving immigrant community and work with a task force of stakeholders to develop the City’s Welcoming Houston program.

He also said one of the goals of the new alliance will also be to focus on aggressively going after anyone who commits hate crimes against those “New Americans”.

“Play on Words” Teases Conflict

Even though, Turner stopped short and did not call the initiative a move towards Houston becoming a sanctuary city, the play on words takes it dangerously close to the edge and could place the city at odds with and on collision course for a possible showdown with President-Elect Donald Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

President-Elect Trump, who is a Republican, has made it clear that he would prioritize deporting or jailing any undocumented immigrants who were members of gangs or had criminal records. He also vowed during the campaign to block federal dollars from cities that give sanctuary to undocumented immigrants.

Two of eight major initiatives Gov. Abbott set for the state include securing Texas and restoring the rule of law.

Abbott has promised to do what the federal government has failed to do and secure our border and that included keeping drug cartels out and gangs out that import crime to our state.

“You have a right to be safe in your own home, your children protected in their schools and enforcing the rule of law,” Abbott said during his campaign for the office. “There is no greater priority than protecting our citizens, families and communities.”

As the drama unfolds, Black, White and Hispanic Texans are watching and holding their proverbial breath to see who draws first, who falls and who eventually wins the fight to shape policies that will either make Texas a strong model of the true rule of law and order or just a safe “soft” landing pad for illegal and undocumented immigrants.

Concerns about Sanctuary Cities & The Undocumented



Homeland Security officials counter that sanctuary cities release dangerous criminals onto the streets, are a threat to national safety and security and endanger federal officers who must risk their lives to round the people up.

According to Homeland Security Chief Jeh Johnson, last year Texas had more than 25,000 people come across the border illegally every month. Today, that figure has jumped dramatically as more and more illegals attempt to come into America illegally because of the current lax approach towards enforcement.

What to do about border control and the cost of illegal immigration that has drained the U.S. Treasury of millions, cost thousands of African-American job opportunities, impacted countless lives and harmed tens of thousands of innocent Americans who have fallen victim to crimes committed by undocumented illegals is political fuel feeding the emotional arguments. However, the fact is many who have come, waltzed gingerly into the United States by crossing the Texas border from Mexico.

Last July, the U.S. Justice Department even warned sanctuary cities to quit shielding illegal immigrants from deportation agents or else lose federal grant money, putting some muscle behind Republicans’ push to punish cities and counties that have refused to cooperate.

Despite that, a number of major American cities have declared themselves “sanctuary cities” for illegals and have challenged the incoming Trump administration on the immigration issue.

“Sanctuary Cities”

Defenders Make Noise

Democratic mayors and governors still oppose action and are willing to ignore federal laws on immigration.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti both vowed to oppose Trump on deporting criminal illegal immigrants. Last month, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel promised to defy President-elect Trump, saying, “Chicago will always be a sanctuary city.”

Dallas and Austin also have similar plans and proposals for the undocumented immigrants currently living, working there or who make their way into those cities.

Also last week, Turner joined other mayors from across the nation in urging President-Elect Trump to continue the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program until Congress provides permanent relief.

“It is essential that we do everything to protect these kids from being deported from the United States,” said Turner.

The DACA program helps ensure that qualifying undocumented youth can seek higher education and work and engage in military service without fear of deportation. Nearly 742,000 youth have participated in DACA since the program began in 2012.

The program applies to youth who were under the age of 31 as of June 15, 2012, and came to the U.S. before reaching their 16th birthday. These young people have lived in the US continuously for five years and are currently in school, have graduated or obtained a certificate of completion from high school, have obtained a general education development (GED) certificate, or are an honorably discharged veteran of the Coast Guard or Armed Forces of the United States.

The “Alamo” Challenge

Governor Abbott has made it no secret that he does not and will not support any type of sanctuary city in Texas and has drawn a very well defined line in the sand on the issue.

“I’m being abundantly clear. I don’t care what jurisdiction you’re at in the state of Texas,” Abbott said in a recent interview with Fox Business. “You are going to comply with the law.”

The governor is concerned about safety and the danger to Texas and its residents and seeks to curb the wave of illegals who come into the state undocumented and those who commit violent crimes that hurt and kill innocent Texans.

Referring to one recent case he said on Dec. 9 Tweet about an illegal that went on a killing spree, Abbott said. “Illegal immigrant who entered through Texas accused of killing 2 had been deported 8 times. Open border must end.”

That is one of many reported cases that caused Texas legislators and Governor Abbot to develop and pass a border security plan in 2015 to fight the onslaught of illegal crossings, since President Obama, his administration or the Congress did little to help solve the problem.

Protecting Border Safeguards Texans

House Bill 11, signed into law in 2015, is the cornerstone of the state’s efforts to protect and seal the border.

At bill signing, Abbott said that more than 20,000 dangerous gang members that are associated with cross border traffic-related crime and more than 100,000 of those gang members operate across the state of Texas. “Texas is doing what is can do by passing this border security plan,” the governor said.

The law supports and bolster the ranks of state police, increase technology and establish intelligence operations units on the Texas-Mexico border.

Under the new federal guidance, local authorities don’t have to track down illegal immigrants, nor are they required to inquire about someone’s status. But, when the government requests information, or when a local officer wants to report someone, the information can’t be withheld and can be used.

Jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate would lose funding under Justice Assistance Grants and the State Criminal Alien Assistance Program, which provide hundreds of millions of dollars a year to local law enforcement.

Turner: “All Still Welcome”

Welcome signs in different languages have been posted in city buildings, at the airports and at the convention center and there’s a new website with a list of resources people can use to access assistance or report hate crimes.

According to Turner, the Welcoming Houston task force will submit its assessment of service needs and gaps and recommendations for enhanced coordination between the city and community organizations early next year.

“Many members of our community are living in fear and asking whether they will continue to have a place in our great city,” Turner. Said. “I want all of our residents, including immigrants and refugees, and people of all faiths, to feel safe and protected.”

