he Texas Legislative Black Caucus (TLBC) condemns the alleged actions on the part of a Captain of the Ramsey Prison Unit, who according to the Houston Chronicle, allegedly issued an unconstitutional ultimatum to his subordinates requiring them to “report at least two (2) cases daily…for a Level 2 Code 35 [excessive property violation]”. Due to the Captain’s alleged illegal actions, officers began writing charges against inmates to fulfill this quota. The TLBC has asked the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) to thoroughly investigate this matter and pursue any appropriate disciplinary actions.

“Instead of focusing on the further criminalization of inmates to fulfill an unnecessary quota, our criminal justice system must focus on their rehabilitation back into society” says TLBC Chair Helen Giddings. She continues, “Instances such as this further hamper the goals of inmate rehabilitation and unjustly impair their prison terms. This type of irreprehensible behavior begs the question as to whether this practice is being employed at other units. Moreover, we have about 40,000 men and women who honorably serve as prison guards. Behavior, such as this, unfortunately tends to tarnish their image.”

Chair Giddings has called upon the House Corrections Committee Chair James White and Vice Chair Alma Allen to call for an investigation by the Office of the Inspector General into this matter. A request has been made that all Level 2 violations, which occurred during this period, be thrown out

Chair Giddings has spoken with TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier about this issue. According to Director Collier, the department is taking appropriate disciplinary actions, while also meeting with each unit warden and conducting an audit to ensure this type of behavior is not happening at other facilities. The department has reversed the unwarranted charges placed on inmates’ records during this time period.

The TLBC will continue to monitor this situation and work with TDCJ and the Legislature on legislative and department policy fixes to ensure this never happens again.

