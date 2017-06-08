Sharing is caring! Facebook

Jackson Lee: “Given the gravity of today’s testimony, it is critical there be a bipartisan Congressional investigation and a commitment to follow the evidence wherever it leads.”

Washington, DC – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a senior member of the House Committees on Judiciary and Homeland Security and Ranking Member of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security and Investigations released the following statement about today’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee by former FBI Director James Comey:

“Former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee revealed deeply disturbing details surrounding the President’s flagrant efforts to halt an ongoing investigation. What I witnessed this morning were alarming revelations that a sitting President attempted to bully a public servant with the intent of dissuading him from performing his official duties.

“Mr. Comey testified that the President ordered him to stop the FBI investigation of Michael Flynn. Comey also testified that he felt compelled to write memos detailing his conversations with Trump because he had serious doubts that the President could be expected to tell the truth.

“The House Judiciary Committee on-which I serve is the appropriate jurisdictional committee over matters relating to the administration of justice. I call again for my Republican colleagues to initiate a formal inquiry into any allegations of misconduct by the Trump Administration.

“Constitutional experts have said a Special Counsel does not preclude the role that Congress should play in ensuring the Executive Branch does not overstep its authority. Given the gravity of today’s testimony, there should be a bipartisan call for the Congressional investigations to continue and a commitment to follow the evidence wherever it leads.

###

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is a Democrat from Texas’s 18th Congressional District. She is a senior member of the House Committees on Judiciary and Homeland Security and is a Ranking Member of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security and Investigations.

