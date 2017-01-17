Tax Office extends hours for Tax Deadline

Sharing is caring! Facebook

All 16 locations open until 6 p.m. on January 31

Houston, TX – Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector Ann Harris Bennett is offering extended service hours at all Tax Office locations on January 31 to assist taxpayers in settling property tax bills.

All 16 locations will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on January 31, the property tax deadline.

“While I encourage taxpayers to pay online at hctax.net before the deadline for the greatest convenience,” says Ms. Bennett, “it’s important to that all our locations are accessible on January 31 to ensure that residents of Harris County can fulfill their obligations.”

Bills can also be paid by mail (postmarked no later than January 31, 2017), by phone (713) 274-CARD (2273), or by smart phone QR code.

On February 1, 2017, 7% penalty and interest will begin accruing on all delinquent bills. Penalty and interest will continue to increase every month until the bill is paid.

If taxpayers have questions about their tax bill or would like to locate the most convenient branch, call 713-274-8000 or email tax.office@hctx.net. Additionally, current wait times for HCTO locations are listed at www.hctax.net.

The Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office Property Tax Division maintains more than 1.6 million tax accounts and collects property taxes for 71 taxing entities including Harris County. The Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office collects more than $6 billion in property taxes.

