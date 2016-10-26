Swangin To The Polls

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: Chelsea Davis-Bibb, M.Ed.

Houston- Rappers Paul Wall, Z-Ro, Justified, II Krunk, Lil Keke, C-Stone, and high end Jeweler Johnny Dang, teamed up with Constable Alan Rosen and his team to help encourage people to get to the polls. Everyone met in the parking lot at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Acres Homes, and people were able to participate in a meet and greet with the rappers, but also political candidates as well. Constable Rosen spoke with many individuals, as well as Ed Gonzalez, who is running for Harris County Sherriff. After a brief meet a greet, people were able to get in line and follow the rappers and the candidates to the Acres Home Multi-Service Center, where they were able to exercise their right to vote.

