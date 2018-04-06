Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

1 of 10

OLUWATOBI ELIZABETH AYORINDE – Travis High School in Fort Bend ISD College: Undecided * Major: Biology FORCHE ELISE BRIDGES – Hightower High School FBISD College: Baylor * Major: Film & Digital Media PEACE YINGILAYEOFORI JAJA – Hightower High School * FBISB College: University of North Texas * Major: Public Health TYRA LA TRICE JAMES – Austin High School in Fort Bend ISD College: Xavier University * Major: Biology Pre – Med WILLIAM EDMON JOHNSON -Hightower High School in Fort Bend ISD College: Baylor or UNT or UT Dallas *Major: Biology Pre Med ZARIA NA’SHAE LADDIE -Hightower High School College: Sam Houston Univ. Major: Mass Communications / Film and Broadcasting CHIAMAKO STEPHANIE NWOSU-Hightower High School College: University of Texas at Dallas *Major: Healthcare Studies OJIUGO CHELSEA OPARA -Hightower High School College: University of Texas at Dallas *Major: Healthcare Studies KEVIN KYLE TAYLOR – JARRELL,II – Stafford High School in Stafford Municipal School District College: Hampton University or Southern University *Major: Finance * Minor: Accounting KAHLEAB ALEXANDER HILL- Stafford High School Stafford MSD College: University of Southern Mississippi * Major: Marketing

A LIMITED NUMBER of annual and competitive scholarships are awarded in March and July based on SSLW community service, academic excellence, leadership, and funds raised. Requirements are listed on website.

The program was engaging and fun! Mose Austin, was the “ keep it moving” master of ceremony. He also designed and printed the exequisite trifold programs. Marvelyn Harris, Scholarships’ Chair welcomed and introduced recipients, their families, and partners. Mable Scott Austin shared the history, purpose, mission, programs / projects. Elise Leaks Harmon reviewed the scholarships’ process and updates and distributed hard copies of the required bursar’s form. Mable Scott Austin shared two specific partnerships’ opportunities: 1. distribution of Partner Commitment Form. This form is also online; and 2. Distribution of an informative and empowering three – minutes CD video created and updated annually by Joel C. Harmon, member and Diamond partner. June Peggs donated beautiful, 8 inches by 10 inches, framed, scholarship’s certificates. Mose Austin and Marvelyn Harris presented each recipient a framed scholarship certificate and tote. Totes contents may vary – flash drive, pens, pencils, highlighters, notebooks, post it notes, paper clips, rubber bands, mini flash light, tooth brushes, tooth paste, soap, lotions; shampoo, conditioner, first aid kits, sewing kits; sanitizer; ruler, daily devotionals, laminated keys college success pamphlets, and a thank you card to be US mailed in thirty days. Tote bags contents were generously donated by Amazing Smiles, Dr. Margaret J. Allen and Belinda Allen – Joel & Elise Harmon, and Mose & Mable Austin. Recipients on time attendance and appropriate attire are mandatory.

Recipients must submit three official documents with a U.S. Mailed postmark on or before July 15: 1. University acceptance letter; 2. University class schedule; and 3.SSLW, typed, accurate, and complete bursar’s form signed by students/parents/guardians. Failure to complete any part of the scholarship process forfeits the scholarship for this year only. Recipients may apply for continuing scholarship future years.

2018 Phenomenal Partners To Date: Margaret J. Allen, D.D.S. and Belinda Allen – Clark, Office Manager, Amazing Smiles; Dr. Moses & Susan Wilcox; Joel & Elise Harmon; Albert Glover, Jr.; A Concerned Citizens Group; Barry & Maria Navoy; Winston & Marie Williams; Deloris Scott Mills; Dr. Thomas & Rubye Randle, Supt., Lamar Consolidated ISD; Lawrence & Marsha Eckermann; Dr. Johnny & Annie Johnson; James Rice of Rice & Gardner Consultants, Inc.; Walter Veterinary Services; Fort Bend Publishing Group; Jerry & Errol Chenier; Raymond & Shirley Sewell; Dr. Robert & Ellen Bostic, Supt., Stafford Municipal SD; Milton & Dr. Rose Austin; George & Marvelyn Harris; Acres Home Chamber for Business & Economic Development, Inc.. Commissioner Grady & Fheryl Prestage; Representative Ronald & Dr. Jonita Reynolds; Jackson State University, Houston Chapter; Dr. Charles & Seeju Dupre, Supt., Fort Bend ISD; Suburban Houston – Fort Bend Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; and Mose & Mable Austin, Lifetime Partners.

Scholarships’ Committee: Marvelyn Harris, Chair; Elise Leaks Harmon & June Peggs, Co Chairs; and Mose & Mable Austin, Founder & President. 100% of officers and programs’ chairs are partners.

Continuing scholarships applications from former recipients are accepted June 01 – July 15 only.

First–time and continuing recipients must submit via U. S. Mail annually by July 15: official documentation of their acceptance and enrollment as full – time students and the typed, accurate, and completion of SSLW’s bursar’s form. Detailed scholarship requirements are listed on website – sslw.org/scholarships.

Six to eight continuing scholarships are estimated to be awarded July 31.

Checks to universities and a copy of correspondence are mailed to students/parents/guardians by July 31.

SPECIAL THANKS to Jackie Hidalgo, College Career Readiness Advisor, Hightower High School!

Your Partnerships’ donations fund programs and scholarships.

Join today – sslw.org/Join us/ Partner’s Commitment

All donations are tax – deductible in accordance with IRS’ guidelines. Written receipts are provided within thirty days.

Together, we transform lives!

Mose and Mable Austin, Founder & President & Lifetime Partners

SSLW * Post Office Box 2384 * Sugar Land, Texas 77487, USA * sslw89@gmail.com * www.sslw.org

713.256.7953 * 713.857.2807 * 832.363.7975 * 281.499.3097

Comments

comments