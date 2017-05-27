Sharing is caring! Facebook

Experts Speak Out Against CPS and State of Texas

Regarding Transracial Child Placement

By: Kofi Taharka for Black Guerrilla Media (BGM)

Statistics show that African In America families are much more likely to encounter Child Protective Services (CPS) and Family Courts than any other ethnic group. According to the National Association of Black Social Workers (NABSW) these interactions can be disastrous for families particularly when systematic racial bias denies qualified family members placement.

This issue of Transracial Child Placement took a different turn earlier this year when Attorney Pamela Williams filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in Houston on behalf of Maravi Moore. She is the paternal aunt of a three year old who was denied custody by CPS in favor of adoption by a white foster family.

The lawsuit is the first of its kind alleging racial bias in Harris County.

This lawsuit and longstanding issue bought a strong contingent of supporters to the door steps of the Bob Casey United States Federal Court House in downtown Houston. This is where the case was filed.

Collectively the group of lawyers, activist, families, advocates and community based organizations represented over two centuries of experience dealing with all aspects of African In American family life. The impressive collective are indeed “experts” regarding this matter.

Speaker after speaker from these groups shared different perspectives on Transracial Child placement including: legal, statistical data, social services and historical context going back to the enslavement of African people. All condemning the entire system that tears apart Black families and denies qualified family member’s placement of relatives.

State and local officials and agencies named in the lawsuit are claiming immunity and refused to comment on the case. As the case moves through the court advocates are planning a town hall meeting on the subject on June 10, 2017. Details of the town hall will be forthcoming.

Participants included: Attorney Pamela Williams (Williams & Associates Law Firm), Sonderia Malry (National Association of Black Social Workers), Deloyd Parker ( Executive Director S.H.A.P.E. Community Center), Robert Muhammad (Student Southwest Regional Minister The Nation of Islam, Local Organizing Committee, Justice or Else) Kofi Taharka (National Chairman National Black United Front), Ashton P. Woods (Black Lives Matter HTX), New Black Panther Party, A Second Chance.

