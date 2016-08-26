Stepping on Kaepernick

Sharing is caring! Facebook

The Man Cave, a cigar lounge in League City, TX decided to exercise their 2nd amendment rights as a rebuttal to Colin Kaepernick’s protest of white supremacy’s oppression. While some may be angered or flustered by this display, perhaps you have missed the beauty of freedom of speech. When people are free to express their truth unashamedly and unapologetically, the societal masks are removed. We’re moving closer to dealing in truth rather than cloaked in deception. Not mad at that!

LaToya Hamer

About the author

aframnews