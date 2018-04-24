Sharing is caring! Facebook

Making the click-through worthwhile: What the career of Al Sharpton can tell us about the current racial controversy surrounding Starbucks, Michael Cohen’s schedule gets a little busy, and some ominous news about how the Russian government sees the world and the weapons they want to develop.

The Starbucks Controversy, and How Al Sharpton Went Mainstream

You have to wonder how the nation’s 175,000 Starbucks employees are feeling this week, knowing that on May 29, all stores will close for one day to conduct anti-bias training after two African-American men were arrested at a Philadelphia coffee shop. The manager of that store who called the cops has already been dismissed, and the CEO has apologized profusely. All of those Starbucks employees had nothing to do with the incident in Philadelphia, but they must commit acts of penance nonetheless.

Our Kyle Smith:

The leadership of Starbucks unwisely granted the mob’s premise — that the entire company is tied to the action of the Philadelphia employee — when it announced it would close every store in the chain (that’s 8,000 stores) on May 29 to train 175,000 employees in how to avoid racial bias. This centralized the manager’s action instead of distancing the corporation from it. It’s as though the entire city of Richmond vowed to undertake a reeducation program every time one of its citizens commits a crime. The move guaranteed that “Starbucks” and “race” will continue to be linked in the public imagination for weeks to come.

