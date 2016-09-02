STAFFORD MSD WELCOMES VISITING INTERNS FROM UNIVERSITY IN TAIWAN

STAFFORD — The Stafford Municipal School District was proud to welcome Education Professor Dr. James Lee and his students from Soochow University in Taiwan.

“Stafford MSD is a very diverse school district where our student body speaks a total of 33 different languages,” Stafford MSD Superintendent Dr. Robert Bostic said. “We were glad that Dr. Lee and his students had a positive experience on our campus. Programs such as these serve as a valuable cultural exchange for the student-teachers from Taiwan, and our entire SMSD Community.”

The visit, arranged by Maria Dudash, Stafford’s Director of Bilingual/ESL Education, highlighted Stafford MSD’s Chinese Dual Language Immersion Program, which became the first of its kind in the State of Texas when it was established in 2009.

Dr. Lee and his teacher interns visited the Stafford Primary and Stafford Elementary schools’ Chinese Immersion classes, and taught lessons to students, in kindergarten through Fourth Grade.

The teacher interns taught the SMSD students about Taiwanese Music, Dance, Culture and more.

“We enjoyed our visit and would welcome the opportunity to return,” Dr. Lee said.

After the teachers visited with the SMSD students, they enjoyed a luncheon with Dr. Bostic, Mrs. Dudash, Stafford Primary Principal Karen Hatter and Ms. Alice Chen, Community Liaison for Congressman Al Green’s office. Ms. Chen was instrumental in bringing the Chinese Dual Language Immersion Program to SMSD.

Stafford MSD also has a Vietnamese Language Enrichment Program at in grades kindergarten through fourth grade and Spanish Dual Language classes from pre-kindergarten to second grade, adding a grade level each year.

