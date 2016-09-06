Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: Chelsea Davis-Bibb, M.Ed

Born and raised as a preacher’s kid in Brooklyn, New York, Stacy Francis started out in musical theater at the age of 13. At the age of 16, she joined the girl group Ex-Girlfriend, and this group was signed to Warner Bros. Records by music legend Benny Medina. They scored a #3 Billboard hit single Why Can’t You Come Home, which was produced by R. Kelly. From there, Francis had the opportunity to travel to London to co-star in a show with the beautiful Chaka Khan in the West End production of Mama I Want to Sing.

In addition to, Francis also performed on Broadway for about six years. Some of her shows include Smokey Joe’s Café, Street Corner Symphony, Boys Choir of Harlem and Friends, and Footloose, originating the role of “Rusty.” After Broadway, Francis took some time off, but made a triumphant return when she landed a spot on the X-Factor. She was a finalist, and was a fan favorite on Simon Collwell’s first season. The YouTube videos of her X-Factor performances have been viewed collectively 11 million times. After her time spent on the X-Factor, Francis joined the cast of R&B Divas L.A.

Most recently, Francis was fortunate enough to perform at the opening performance of the Democratic Convention in Philadelphia, performing selections at the request of Presidential Nominee Hillary Clinton. Francis has been through many ups and downs in her life and she stated that, “Going to sing praise and worship for a presidential nominee…it was a validation from God that even after everything I had done and everything I had been through, his grace was on my life.” She further stated, “No matter how far you go, or how far you mess you, God will always keep you safe in his arms.”

Singing at the Democratic National Convention took Francis back to her gospel roots, but she made it known that growing up, as a preacher’s kid wasn’t easy. “At the time it was very hard. I couldn’t listen to R&B music…and there were just a lot of things that I couldn’t do.” Now, at the age she is now, she appreciates the life she had as a preacher’s kid. “Being able to sing how I do sing is from being in church all the time.”

In regards to some of the issues that are currently affecting our nation, she expressed, “It is very important for everyone to do their part and do the best that we can.” Francis also quoted Will Smith when he stated that,

“Racism has not gotten worse, it’s just being filmed.”

She furthered made it known that she is very fortunate to be very close to Minister Louis Farrakan, and to be working with him on a project with Snoop Dogg and The Game, where the Crips and Bloods signed a peace treaty in Los Angeles. “I think that the main focus of those guys is that when we are stopped by the police or when Black men are stopped by the police, that they just know what to do or what to say to not cause any antagonism or an upset.” Francis also expressed the importance of praying and coming together, and trying to pick up a positive mindset and to try to change our own minds. “If we are all operating in anger, its just going to get worse,” stated Francis.

As an actress and a singer, Francis wants to be perceived as a person who helps other people through her music. She wants them to feel good, and to be inspired when they hear her sing. “I just hope and pray that people know me as someone who is moral and ethical, and someone who has messed up, but has made changes in my life to bring myself back to God.” Her biggest message is to let people know that it’s never to late. “It’s never too late to follow your dreams, to do the right thing, be forgiven, and its never too late to have a change in your mind to be better.” It means a lot to her that she continues to give people hope.

Francis is currently working on several projects, and is doing a lot of traveling, performing, and humanitarian work. Through her busy schedule, she still manages to be a great mother to two. She is a caring person, who is very humble, and has a very close relationship with God. She continues to be an inspiration to many people all over the world.

