By Sir Christopher Wayne

XES

A word so taboo you dare not say it around any priest or Black parents who grew up in the south. I guess God sent more spirit babies in our grandparents’ generation because no one ever talks about how, when, why and where grandma had ten plus chillum, and nobody had a daddy around! Yet, we praise and revere her sensibility and wisdom without questioning her maturity. Age does not automatically breed wisdom or knowledge. You dare not even say this word out loud in the Black Christian community. Dang alright SEX! There I said it. Sex, booty, and a big ol wee wee. Gasp! “Ooo, he going to hell!”

Why is sex and sexuality so taboo within the Black church and family? We raise our young boys so cynically, subject to how their mothers and grandmothers were conditioned around other Black men. Seems like male attraction is always on edge. And when you think about it, The Color Purple didn’t really place your average Black male in a decent light.

So of course your daughter is intrigued by the drug dealer who beats her, then buys her flowers, instead of the postman or milk boy. For decades we fussed at our little sisters about saving their innocence, reminding them at the same time how fine they are subconsciously. Now I describe the “subconscious” as a mental, emotional and physical routine positive or detrimental in outcome without actively being aware it is being done. Example: we tell little Black girls not to have sex, and because they’re so curvy they must cover their bodies at church and throughout our community. I guess the natural attraction they give off offends some older people.

We’ve done this for centuries without even realizing it. So instead of governing the jealous spirit of not being “youthful and beautiful anymore” via our older women in charge, or the immature male attraction to feminine beauty, we victimize, shame and fail to teach and guide.

And, beyond the mumbo jumbo, we tell our young sistas – the same lil prize we told y’all to guide and cherish – to use it as a tool of getting what they want if money’s involved. AKA a woman should never be broke with a good sexual baby making apparatus between her legs! Now everybody confused, whoring, pimping and gay. Got pastors, momma, daddy, and grandma wondering why the youth are so lost, not realizing they’re just depicting learned conditioned behavior from the old heads. We kill the hetero human attraction and wonder why there is a disconnect between the brothers and sisters from the top on down.

