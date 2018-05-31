Sharing is caring! Facebook

By Sir Christopher Wayne

IMHOTEP

It isn’t hidden knowledge.

But for some reason whenever you bring up past artifacts that predate Biblical knowledge, Black people become defensive in their mental psychosis predisposition.

For decades we’ve been stuck in this matrix of knowledge because of FEAR. Black people have this deep rooted fear of mentally traveling to places that may challenge what they currently to know what is true.

Now who is IMHOTEP? In Egyptian hieroglyphics the word simply means, “to come in peace.” IMHOTEP was an Egyptian chancellor to the pharaoh Djoser and a high priest of Ra-Amen at Heliopolis. He reigned in AFRICA in case some of you Negroes forgot where Egypt is. Pop culture and mainstream media will have you thinking Egypt is in the Middle East and that Africa is a small city. Insanity at its best but I digress.

IMHOTEP was one of the first recorded geniuses and referred to as a poly mathematician, which simply means versed in different aspects of scholarship. He could do magic, do yo taxes and map out the molecular structure of an atom before you even finished reading your first book. This is true Black Power, a multi genius coming from Kemet, aka Africa.

Africanus is where Africa gets is name, stemming from the Romans calling it “the Land of Afri” after its reign through religious wars. Afru-ika comes from origins of the Egyptian culture and Kemet was located where modern day Egypt is today. It’s seen as a place of great knowledge as the Bible itself speaks of so many great men traveling to Egypt.

Over 4700 years ago, IMHOTEP actually designed Kemet’s first pyramid, Pyramid of Djoser (2630-2611 BCE), and is recognized as the first doctor in the world who performed a variety of surgeries and treated over 200 diseases.

It isn’t a mystery that such greatness existed in ancient Africa. Think about it, everybody of importance we study in the bible traveled to Egypt to again some sort of great spiritual power and hidden knowledge from the Egyptians. They were one of many advanced African civilizations that ruled, but for some reason it is all forgotten, and forbidden knowledge in the Black community.

Interesting enough all Black people missed the biggest hint left from God inside the Bible itself; the last word of the great book gives light into a distant past of greatness that has been skipped over, mistranslated, transcribed, and mistaught for centuries, AMEN.

We were mistaught in the Black community that AMEN just means to be in agreement with something but there is so much more to the word. Amen correlates to IMHOTEP as further research will reveal relations between this Egyptian ancestor and the title of an Egyptian deity that is shown as a black figure through its ancient symbolism. Roman documents linked Imhotep to archaic sciences such as astrology, alchemy and even left records of it being known that IMHOTEP was a unique healer with his own methods. Now the question remains, why isn’t this a part of Black history of Black education?

