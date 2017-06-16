Sharing is caring! Facebook

The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has awarded South Texas College a $223,109 a Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant. The grant will help the college purchase and install equipment to provide 150 students with training for careers in the medical profession as licensed practical and vocational nurses.

The JET program provides funding for equipment to eligible educational institutions for the purpose of developing career and technical education courses and may include courses offering dual-credit and technical education programs. The equipment must be used to train students in high-demand occupations.

TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Ruth R. Hughs will present a check to representatives from South Texas College at a 1 p.m. ceremony to be held in room 101 on the Nursing and Allied Health Campus at 1101 E. Vermont in McAllen.

