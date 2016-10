Sharing is caring! Facebook

Thursday’s night game had the crowd roaring as the Cougars controlled the turf. The Nimitz Coogs went out with a bang at their homecoming game, leaving the Mustangs sinking in their home with a 0 – 34 win. Congratulations Nimitz High School, Aldine ISD on your win!

