Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

One of the nation’s oldest coin shops is minting 500 silver coin-shaped medals honoring African American World War I hero Sgt. Henry Johnson. Tomorrow, May 15 is the 100th anniversary of Johnson’s act of valor in the Forest of Argonne, France for which he was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in 2015.

William Henry Johnson was born circa 1892 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. On June 5, 1917, Albany resident Henry Johnson enlisted in the first African American unit in the U.S. Army to engage in combat in World War I, the 15th New York Infantry Regiment and 369th U.S. Infantry Regiment.

On May 14, 1918, then-Private Johnson heroically fought off a German raid in hand-to-hand combat, saving the life of a fellow soldier. He was wounded 21 times. For his bravery, Johnson received France’s highest award for valor, the Croix de Guerre avec Palme, becoming the first American to receive this distinction. He received no military medals from his home country during his lifetime.

Sgt. Johnson returned to Albany in 1919 and struggled to reajust to civilian life and hold down steady work. He died in his mid-30s, destitute, July 1, 1929 in Washington, D.C. He is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

Sgt. Henry Johnson was finally recognized by the United States government for his service when he was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart in 1996 and the Distinguished Service Cross in 2002. In 2015 he was awarded the National Medal of Honor — the nation’s highest military honor — by President Barack Obama.

“The story of Sgt. Henry Johnson is both inspiring and devastating,” said Jim Naughter, co-owner of Ferris Coin Co. “He was a highly-decorated hero abroad, but he died destitute in his own country without receiving the full honors and support he was due in his lifetime. Some of his misfortune was the result of his speaking out about the poor treatment of his fellow African Americans in the military and at home, which makes him even more heroic in my opinion.”

On June 5, 2018, the City of Albany will celebrate its second annual Henry Johnson Day, marked by a ceremony that includes the bestowing of the Henry Johnson Award for Distinguished Community Service.

Comments

comments